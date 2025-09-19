3 . John Lowe

John was awarded an MBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for services to darts and charity. The legendary darts player, hailing from Tupton, won the World Championship in three separate decades - the only player to do so.He was also the first darts player to hit a nine-dart finish on TV. His net worth is estimated to be around £750,000, according to Idol Net Worth. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images