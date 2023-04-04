Derbyshire's Paul Burrell hails telly's I'm A Celebrity show for saving his life

Paul, 64, who is from Grassmoor, reveals that a medical he had for I’m A Celebrity All Stars led to a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Appearing on the Lorraine show, he said: “I’m so grateful for ITV for picking me to do the jungle because without that I would still be sat here today not knowing I had cancer growing inside me.”

Paul is receiving radiotherapy treatment at Christie Hospital in Manchester to shrink the tumour. He is on hormone therapy which he said made him emotional and very tired.

Paul Burrell has opened up about his prostate cancer ahead of the screening of I'm A Celebrity All Stars (photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer)

His cancer was diagnosed following a biopsy and MRI scan on his return from South Africa where he had been filming I’m A Celebrity All Stars in January this year. Paul was given the go-ahead for the show when his GP said that his raised PSA level could be investigated further after the filming.

The show was recorded at the Kruger National Park with Paul competing against nine favourites from the last 22 series of I’m A Celebrity including Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Phil Tufnell and Shaun Ryder.

He comments on Instagram: “I had great fun filming it….I really hope you enjoy it!”

During his first stint on I’m A Celebrity in 2014, Paul had to eat kangaroo testicles and grab meal tokens from holes filled with rats and bugs. He was pipped to the winner’s throne by comedian Joe Pasquale.