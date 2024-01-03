Derbyshire's Midland Railway Centre appeals for donations to repair church damaged by Storm Henk
Midland Railway centre in Butterley said: “We’re saddened to report that the recent storms have unfortunately caused significant damage to the Victorian ‘Tin Tabernacle’ St Saviours Church at our Swanwick Junction Complex.”
The church will now require costly repairs through the winter before the centre will be able to reopen the historical building in the spring.
So far, around £350 has been donated to the Midland Railway trust to go towards the repairs. Donations can be made via the centre's Facebook page or website.
The centre is also looking for anyone that has experience in carpentry who may be able to assist with repairs. If you feel you could offer your services, contact the centre via Facebook.
The “Tin Tabernacle” was originally built by the Midland Railway company in 1898, to serve the local village of Westhouses.