Jean Gemmell, the founder of Present Company, was still directing shows up until a few weeks before she died.

Jean Gemmell was 82 when she died last month, a year after she had been diagnosed with heart valve narrowing which caused her blood circulation to slow.

This caused problems balancing her diabetes insulin/blood sugar and after having a 'hypo', Jean's kidney efficiency dropped and a week later she slipped away peacefully in Derby Royal Infirmary.

Her funeral will be held at The Cathedral Church of All Saints, Derby, on Friday, December 30 at 11am.

A former mayor of Amber Valley Borough Council, Jean wore the chain of office from 2008 to 2009. She stepped down from her seat in Kilburn, Derby and Holbook in 2014 after eight years. Councillor Kevin Buttery, who is Conservative leader of the council, posted on Facebook: “Jean’s death has come as a shock to us all, and she will be sadly missed by an awful lot of people. Jean was a larger than life character who was extremely effective as a councillor, and she gave so much of her life to her local community. Our condolences go out to her family."Despite her health issues Jean was at the helm of productions staged this year by Present Company, the musical theatre group that she founded in 1988 and for whom she produced 85 shows in her role as artistic director. Present Company staged The Desert Song at Buxton Opera House in August followed by the operetta Die Fledermaus at Derby Theatre in October by which time Jean needed a wheelchair to get around.

Jean directed many musicals, operettas, operas, concerts and pageants in Derbyshire venues, including the Pomegranate Theatre, Chatsworth House, The Duchess Theatre in Long Eaton, Derby Assembly Rooms and Derby Theatre. She also directed shows in bigger theatres in Sheffield, Nottingham and Leicester.

During lockdown Jean jotted down reminiscences from her life and her anecdotes were published in the book, Look Back With Laughter, which she promoted at this year’s Buxton Festival Fringe. She began teaching in 1961 at a girls school in St Neots, Huntingdonshire, where she specialised in mathematics, and retired in 1998 as head teacher at Fernwood School, Wollaton, Nottingham. Jean worked at John Port School in Etwall, John Flamstead School in Denby and Friesland School in Sandiacre during her teaching career.

From 1999 to 2001 Jean was employed in the Professional Association of Teachers trade union, rising to the office of General Secretary.

Jean and her husband Peter lived at Kilburn Hall in Kilburn, near Belper, acquiring the titles Lord and Lady Fenton when they moved there in 1995. The couple, who were both parents when they first met, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in February this year.

Peter has a son, Sebastian Gemmell, a daughter Luisa Keys and grandchildren Felicity Gemmell and Jake Keys.

Jean’s son Kevin Bishop, from her first marriage to Tom Bishop, gave her a granddaughter, Dr Imogen Bishop, and a grandson, Alexander Bishop. Alexander will sing The Nunc Dimittus by Geoffrey Burgon at his grandmother's funeral.

