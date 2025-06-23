Derbyshire’s largest solar farm approved by Ed Miliband in a move described as “soul destroying"

Derbyshire’s largest solar farm has been approved by Ed Miliband in a move which has been described as “soul-destroying, sad and shortsighted” by a campaigning farmer and councillor.

Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, approved the £80 million, 140 megawatt Oaklands solar farm, which will cover more than 472 acres between Walton and Rosliston.

It would be capable of powering 35,000 homes per year, which is nearly the equivalent of all the homes in South Derbyshire.

The decision over BayWa r.e. UK’s scheme rested with Mr Miliband due to the scale of the scheme being so large (in excess of 50 megawatts), leaving Derbyshire County Council and South Derbyshire County Council as mere consultees.

Both authorities opposed the scheme and had been given £50,000 by the applicants to hire their own experts to assess the plans.

In an apparent change of stance from a previous nearby solar farm decision at Lullington, a far lower priority has been given to the protection of high-quality agricultural land for food production, ranking this of low importance, and bumping up the importance of the need for renewable energy generation.

Of the farmland to be used for the site, 88 acres are Grade 2 (very good), 214 acres are Grade 3a (good), and 153 acres are Grade 3b (moderate), followed by 2.5 acres of “non-agricultural” land and 12 acres of “urban” land.

Officials and campaigners said this ought to see the scheme rejected, due to loss of valuable farmland, but Mr Miliband wrote: “The use of best and most versatile land for this project represents approximately 0.003 per cent of the BMV land in England, 0.066 per cent of the BMV land in Derbyshire and 0.5 per cent of the BMV land in South Derbyshire district.

The potential Oaklands Farm Solar Park. Image from BayWa r.e. UK Ltd.

“The use of BMV land by the proposed development would be minimal taking into account the proportion this represents locally and nationally, and notes furthermore the use of this BMV land would be temporary.

“The Secretary of State considers that the impact on food production from the Proposed Development is acceptable.

“The Secretary of State considers the proposed development would make an important contribution to the Government’s objectives for energy supply and net zero emissions and thereby ascribes the need very great positive weight in the planning balance.

“The Secretary of State considers that the battery energy storage system would contribute to providing a reliable and flexible energy supply and would have beneficial impacts on climate change.

“The Secretary of State considers the temporary loss of agricultural land including BMV land during construction and operation of the proposed development has little negative weight in the planning balance.

“However, the Secretary of State considers this impact acceptable as the loss of BMV land has been avoided as far as possible, its use is justified and the use of BMV land by the proposed development would be minimal.

“The Secretary of State concludes that there is an urgent need for development of this type and attributes very great positive weight to this urgent need.

“The Secretary of State does not consider that the national need for the proposed development is outweighed by the proposed development’s potential adverse impacts.”

Cllr Amy Wheelton, district councillor for the Seales ward and county councillor for the Linton division, has been a core campaigner against the scheme and lent agricultural expertise as a farmer to the public inquiry held into the plans last October.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “As a farmer, it’s soul-destroying. It’s incredibly disappointing to see 472 acres of 67 per cent best and most versatile farmland destroyed when you see miles and acres of industrial rooftops down the A38 and at Swadlincote without a single solar panel on them.

“Food security is national security. Once farmland is gone and the farmers have gone it will not come back. It’s industrialisation of the rural area with no benefit locally.

“It’s very sad and incredibly shortsighted by the secretary of state. Farmland, farmers and rural areas are under attack currently by an urban central government.”

Christine McGregor, managing director at BayWa r.e. UK said: “Oaklands Farm Solar Park marks our fourth planning approval this year, bringing our total of consented solar power in 2025 to 235 MW and reinforcing our role as a leading renewable developer in the UK.

“The project will add meaningful renewable capacity in the near term, helping to accelerate the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

“Equally important has been our commitment to community consultation, which has shaped the project at every stage.

“We deeply value local engagement and have listened closely to stakeholders to ensure the development delivers lasting benefits to South Derbyshire while respecting the local landscape.”

The firm says the approved scheme will include a £2 million community benefit fund for local projects.

It says 110 jobs will be created during construction and £20 million of the total £80 million construction spend would be in the UK.

The firm says the remaining £60 million would be spent overseas due to the parts which are required and as of yet not made in the UK.

During the public inquiry into the site, which led to Government planning inspector Stuart Cowperthwaite recommending approval to Mr Miliband, residents lent their support to solar energy but “in the right place”.

They detailed that agricultural land used for food production was the “wrong place” and that industrial rooftops, new housing developments and brownfield sites should be exhausted first.

Major concern was also raised over the construction routes to be used during the building of the solar farm, with tight roads already experiencing significant congestion and flooding.