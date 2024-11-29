Derbyshire's Erewash MP speaks out on his support for the proposed Assisted Dying Bill

Derbyshire’s Erewash MP Adam Thompson has spoken out about his support for the controversial Assisted Dying Bill before today’s Parliamentary debate and vote on a proposed law to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

Today, Friday, November 29, MPs including Mr Thompson will vote in Parliament on the bill which if passed, Under the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will mean people aged over 18 living in England and Wales with less than six months to live would be given the right to end their own life.

Mr Thompson said: “This is a very personal and emotive issue, both for me and – I know – [for] a great number of Erewash residents.

“I’m pleased we are having a free vote on this issue, and that we have the opportunity for thorough discussion and debate.

Erewash's Labour Mp Adam Thompson

“Fundamentally, I support a system of assisted dying which allows people the choice to end their lives with dignity, backed up by strong safeguards and protections for the most vulnerable. For me, that choice is paramount.”

Mr Thompson says he will be voting for the bill after he has long supported assisted dying, and he made this clear when talking to voters ahead of the General Election.

The Labour MP added that he has intensely considered the specific wording of the bill and discussed the issue extensively with fellow MPs, especially those in Derbyshire.

He also said that a great many Erewash residents have contacted him concerning the bill by email, on social media, and in-person, and he has spoken to many residents about the issue whatever their feelings.

Mr Thompson claims that by far a majority of local residents contacting him about the bill have urged him to vote in favour of assisted dying.

UK laws currently prevent people from asking for medical help but under the bill’s proposals there are several requirements for a patient to be deemed eligible.

MPs will be given what is known as a Free Vote which means they are free to make their ow decision instead of having to vote along party lines.

The Erewash MP hopes to be given an opportunity to speak during the Parliamentary debate but because there are so many MPs wishing to do so he may not be given the chance.

But if he is able to speak, Mr Thompson says he aims to share stories of some people impacted by the bill in his speech.

The controversial bill has attracted divided views including the importance of giving terminally people a choice to end their own suffering in dignity against fears that terminally ill people could be coerced or make decisions based on concerns for others than themselves.

If the bill is rejected that will be the end of the matter, but if it is passed it will be subject to many months of Parliamentary activity before it becomes a law.