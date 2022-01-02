The Edale Mountain Rescue Team which works 365 days a year and is funded by voluntary donations, scrambled to help a fallen walker, at 12.50pm on Saturday, January 1.

A small group with two vehicles, jointly responded with Buxton Mountain Rescue Team to the fields below the Mam Nic layby, at Castleton in the Peak District.

The casualty was treated for a “nasty” lower leg injury, given strong pain relief and was brought back up to the road to meet an East Midlands ambulance for transport to hospital.

Pictured: Edale Mountain Rescue Team at work on a recent rescue (courtesy of Edale Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook)

Their previous incident, after an “unusually quiet couple of weeks” was at 3.38pm, on Wednesday, December 29, after the team was contacted by Derbyshire Police over an incident at Linacre Reservoir, at Chesterfield.

A walker, strolling around the reservoir had slipped on muddy ground and sustained a painful ankle injury. They were treated by a team doctor, given strong pain relief, had the injured leg splinted and was returned to the carpark by team members. The patient was then handed over to EMAS for transport to hospital.

During the rescue, the team got another call out to Burbage Valley to another slip on wet ground and an ankle injury. A vehicle and team members were redirected from Linacre, with additional team members who were closer to Burbage.

The Edale rescuers has recently revealed the details of how busy it was in 2021, on its Facebook page.

Pictured: Edale Mountain Rescue Team (Pictures courtesy of : Edale Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook)

Stats showed last year, it rescued 76 walkers, 19 climbers, three runners, 13 mountain bike riders, one horse rider, one paraglider, three people cragfast on rocks or stuck, two foresty incidents, four water incidents, took part 14 dog searches, on esnow assist, six mental health related incidents, three animal rescues, eleven fatal incidents and two road traffic events.

Trauma incidents treated included: head; 12, arm; 10, chest; 4, spinal; 19, abdominal; one, pelvis; 19, upper leg; 6 and 49; lower leg. Medical incidents included: neurological; eight, cardiac; 16, drowning; 2, mental health; 6, heat and cold injury, 6, with 11 fatal incidents.

A team spokesperson said: “Well, that was quite a year! It’s been really busy - and we’ve already started the new year with an incident.

“We’d like to thank all those who have supported us through 2021 - every donation given, every post shared on social media, every time folk have stopped to chat and been able to help us with equipment, fundraising or in many other ways - we appreciate it all.

Edale Montain Rescue

“As Christmas and new year is often time to focus on family and loved ones, we’d especially like to thank the families of all team members who we know have to endure cancelled events, empty places at the dinner table and disturbances at all times of day and nights as their loved ones dash out on a Callout.

“We are, and always will be 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to assist those who get into difficulty in wild and remote places. We wish all our supporters a Happy New Year, and all the best in 2022.”

To donate to the Edale Mountain Rescue Team visit https://www.facebook.com/edalemountainrescue/