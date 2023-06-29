Derbyshire's 8 most sought-after locations revealed - as county ranks as 5th best place to live in UK

England’s most sought-after locations have been revealed – with Derbyshire ranking as the fifth most popular place to live.

A study from UK conveyancing solicitors, Bird and Co, has analysed recently released June 2021 net internal migration figures from the Office of National Statistics.

Within each region, net internal migration figures - showing the inflow of people moving to the region minus the outflow - were compared.

This revealed a list of the top 10 most popular counties where English and Welsh citizens moved to the most that year.

The findings highlighted a significant overall decrease in net migration across England and Wales, indicating people are moving around the country much less than the previous year.

In fact, total net migration across Metropolitan Counties, Unitary Authorities and Counties was 93,956 in 2020 compared to 27,400 in 2021; a decrease of over 70%.

The top 10 counties from the most recent statistics, and their net migration figures, were:

1. Hampshire, 3,636

3. Suffolk, 2,663

4. Devon 2,602

5. Derbyshire, 2,570

6. Norfolk, 2,496

7. West Sussex, 2,353

8. Warwickshire, 2,112

9. Dorset , 2,106

10. Cornwall, 2,032

The study found that 2,570 English and Welsh citizens moved to Derbyshire in 2021, a marked change from the previous year.

Derbyshire has climbed one place in the rankings, reflecting its increased attractiveness as a location to relocate to.

South Derbyshire is the most popular region of Derbyshire, receiving a net migration rate of 803 people in the past year. Erewash received the lowest net migration rate, with only 136 people relocating there. This is notable considering that Erewash is among the more secluded locations in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire has an average house price of £242,690, which is significantly cheaper than other counties on the list.

For instance, Hampshire has an average house price of £429,579, and West Sussex is at £498,117.

It may be that Northern counties are becoming an increasingly attractive option for those wishing to relocate, due to their, on average, lower cost compared to their Southern counterparts.

People of various age groups are entering Derbyshire, but the majority are in the 20-24 age bracket.

However, there are a few districts, including South Derbyshire, High Peak and Derbyshire Dales, that have more migration from those in their 30s.

Daniel Chard, Partner at Bird and Co, said: “The turbulent property market in the UK presents an opportunity for potential homebuyers to explore counties in the North, such as Derbyshire and North Yorkshire, where house prices are significantly more affordable than their southern counterparts. This could allow individuals to secure a property at a more reasonable price in this challenging market.”

