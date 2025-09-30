Derbyshire youngster's fight with mysterious brain tumour inspires charity fun run

As a young Clay Cross man undergoes treatment far from home for a mysterious brain tumour, his family, friends and supporters are staging a fun run this weekend for a group helping people in similar situations.

Engineering apprentice Connel Wibberley, 20, is currently midway through a course of proton therapy at the Christie Hospital in Manchester for a tumour which continues to baffle some of the country’s top experts several months after it was first discovered.

Mum Natalie Bowman, 39, said: “We’ve been told they like to be 99 per cent sure what they’re treating before they start. In Connel’s case they’re working on a 70 per cent probability and waiting to see how he responds. His consultant has told us that this is very unusual and something that she has not come across in her career.

“He’s having good days and bad days. He’s lost his hearing in one ear, struggles with walking and his vision and he’s just had a week where his hair fell out. There have been a lot of tears from us both but he’s handling the treatment well.

Connel Wibberley and his mum Natalie Bowman in happier times. (Photo: Contributed)

“I used to be an oncology nurse so I knew what to expect. It’s still been hard. The hardest part was the weeks waiting to start treatment. We were left in limbo, watching him deteriorate.”

Connnel’s condition has got progressively more serious over the course of the year, and at first he soldiered on like many men his age.

Natalie said: “We were all unwell in the house in January and at first it seemed like he had the same bug we all had. When he kept being unwell, I thought maybe he was over-exerting himself. He’s very active, goes to the gym and likes to box.

“Then came a day in May when he was at college doing his exams, and they called me to come and collect him because he was continually vomiting. I took him to the GP, who sent us to hospital, then they sent us away without any explanation.

“There was a lot of back and forth but I knew something wasn’t right. It reached the point where he was really unwell and one side of his face was drooped. I was worried he had a bleed on the brain from boxing.

“Eventually we got a scan, and they told us they’d found something. At first the doctors thought he must have cancer somewhere else in his body. We spent a week in Sheffield going out of our minds until those scans came back clear.

“Then they did a biopsy, sent it to specialists in Newcastle and Great Ormond Street, and all anyone could say for certain is that it’s a high grade aggressive tumour in an area of the brain where it cannot be removed.”

While the chances of success with proton therapy are uncertain, the family do know that Connel faces a further nine months of chemotherapy in Sheffield.

Connel Wibberley and his mum Natalie Bowman. (Photo: Contributed)

For now, he and Natalie are staying in an apartment at the Christie, while she tries to hold down the fort back home as a single mum with three younger children to care for too.

The growing alarm over Connel’s health had to be kept hidden from his sister Tilly as she worked to complete her A-levels in the summer.

Natalie, who now works as a health visitor across Bolsover, said: “I usually pick up extra shifts if we need anything extra, but I’ve had to take time off work completely and obviously Connel’s been off work as well, so there’s been a financial impact.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle but you have to get on with it. I’d never have expected the kind of support we’ve had from family, friends and former colleagues from the various hospitals I’ve work at. The kindness and generosity people have showed has been really lovely and overwhelming.”

A crowdfunding effort to help the family has so far raised £16,000, easing some of their immediate concerns, and the group Kids @ Heart – a South Yorkshire fundraising group fulfilling wishes for sick children and young people – has stepped in too.

Natalie said: “Steve Greaves who runs it got in touch and asked if there was anything they could do to help. There is something that Connel wants but it’s going to be a surprise when he gets out of hospital.”

To return the favour, friends and family are staging a fun run and raffle for Kids @ Heart at Poolsbrook Country Park, S43 3LH, on Saturday, October 4, from 8.15am, before the usual Parkrun begins.

Natalie said: “It’s really a chance to say thank you to everyone who’s supported us so far. It would be nice to see as many faces as possible there and, all being well, Connel will also be able to come along.”

To learn more about the work of Kids @ Heart, visit facebook.com/groups/2142968685947547.

Donations to support Natalie and Connel directly can be made via gofundme.com/f/my-boy-connel.

