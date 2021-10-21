Derbyshire youngster to star in Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Puptastic Rhymes
A Derbyshire youngster will grace the small screen in a children’s TV show.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:11 am
Five-year-old Summer Pearl Featherstone, of South Normanton, recently filmed for Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Puptastic Rhymes.
Summer was successful after attending casting and recall in London and spent two days filming in the capital.
The programme will air later this year.
Summer’s mum Lucie said: “We are super proud of Summer and her achievements.
“Along with her eight-year-old sister Tilly, they both love performing and as long as they enjoy it that’s the main thing.”