Derbyshire youngster to star in Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Puptastic Rhymes

Five-year-old Summer Pearl Featherstone, of South Normanton, recently filmed for Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Puptastic Rhymes.

Summer was successful after attending casting and recall in London and spent two days filming in the capital.

The programme will air later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire TV star Summer Pearl Featherstone.

Summer’s mum Lucie said: “We are super proud of Summer and her achievements.