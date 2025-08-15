Derbyshire writer Sally-Anne Martyn on Summer Loving and recommended reads

The summer of love is said to be 1967, when thousands of young people convened in San Francisco in search of Utopia

For me it happened eleven years later when the seminal high school love story Grease was released at the cinema. I was only five years old staring wide eyed up to the giant screen as the innocent Sandy tried to make sense of what had happened to her sweet Danny post summer holidays. That may be many years ago now, but my love for the film has remained.

It’s a love story that is not without controversy of course, to win Danny over Sandy has to show she can be cool and so arrives at graduation wearing satin pants that were so tight Olivia Newton-John had to be sewn into them. Danny on the other hand makes a lame attempt at being good by wearing a slightly sporty cardi (poor effort Danny, poor effort). Despite this she pushes him over with her cigarette ash-stained shoe and they enter the house of fun for one of the most memorable song and dance scenes of the past fifty years. Happy Ever After.

I remember my English teacher telling me that the most painful love of all was ‘unrequited’ and there was a real-life example of that on the set of Grease. Jeff Conaway who played Kenickie, Danny’s best friend, had a huge crush on Olivia Newton-John. It was so intense that it was reported he could barely speak in her presence. Romance was not on the cards for ONJ though, possibly due to Jeff’s addiction issues at that time and his honesty about his struggling mental health.

So instead, Jeff married Olivia’s sister, Rona Newton-John. Possibly not the best start to a marriage. Add to that a back injury while filming Grease Lightening which resulted in prescription meds addiction, things did not go well for this handsome actor and his new wife.

The marriage was turbulent to say the least, according to Rona’s son from a previous relationship. At one point Jeff, while high, had tried to push Rona out of his car while driving at speed down Mulholland Drive. The marriage ended after five years, Jeff struggling for many years and succumbing to drug addiction at the age of sixty.

Now see what I did? I took a perfectly lovely romantic film and made it dark…which is why I’m in the thriller genre and leaving the love to those that write it best.

On that note, a fellow Derbyshire writer has let me know about the Romance Writing Festival in Bournemouth (Oct 18th 2025) where there will be lots of events and authors to meet including Katie Fforde. Derbyshire Times readers get a 10% discount on the overnight package using the code: DerbyTimes15 if booked before the 31st of August 2025.

Sally-Anne Martyn's latest book recommendations

My August recommend reads: Although now living in the Spanish sunshine, Emma Claire-Wilson was firmly rooted in Derbyshire when she wrote and released her second novel When You Were Mine. An emotional and powerful novel of motherhood, friendship and what family means to us all.

Daniel Sellers’ follow up to The Lollipop Man is published on the 21st of August. The Devil’s Smile is yet another brilliant slice of gritty Northern Noir, a must read for crime readers everywhere.

Sally-Anne Martyn was born and grew up in Derbyshire on a diet of Hammer House & Tales of the Unexpected. Much of the inspiration of her work comes from that time, and the strong working class women she was surrounded by.

Her latest book, The Beauty Queen, is available to buy on kindle or paperback on Amazon.co.uk