Derbyshire World Heritage site mill museum shuts its doors
The World Heritage site mill museum in Belper has welcomed its last visitors before a permanent shut down.
Strutt's North Mill Museum in Belper, closed on Friday and will now be let for commercial use.
The Grade I listed iron framed building produced cotton thread from 1804 and celebrated the area's industrial heritage for 25 years.
In March, Amber Valley Borough Council confirmed it would stop its £50,000 funding due to financial pressures on the authority.
Most Popular
Belper North Mill Trust said running the museum not financially viable without outside help and that it would lose around £70,000 a year if it kept the museum open.
Visitors could see machinery and memorabilia relating to textile production and the Strutt family, who built and ran the manufacturing complex in the past.
The Belper North Mill Trust has been looking for alternative funding, but after unsuccessful attempts was forced to sell the building for commercial use. The Trust said it has an agreement with the Arkwright Society for a new exhibition at Cromford. Additionally, the trust will offer tours of the area, educational visits and volunteering opportunities.