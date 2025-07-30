An applicant is hoping to nail planning permission to use a log cabin in her garden as a business base.

Lyndsey Boulton wants to run a nail bar in the cabin at Bloomery Way, Clay Cross and has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for change of use consent.

Her application states that it will be a very small nail business, operating Monday to Friday and open from 9am until 2.30pm. There will be no alterations to the cabin which is currently for family general use.