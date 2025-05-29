Derbyshire woman with terminal cancer takes on charity challenge that will ‘push her to the brink’ for Ashgate Hospice

A Derbyshire woman living with incurable cancer is preparing to take on Ashgate Hospice’s Sparkle Night Walk to help raise vital funds for the charity.

Doctors told Sam Pryke, from Matlock, that she had stage four metastatic secondary breast cancer in March last year.

The 46-year-old has been receiving treatment from multiple services, including Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Centre in Sheffield, Macmillan’s community nurses and Ashgate Hospice.

Her illness means she faces daily struggles including bone pain, chronic fatigue, nausea, and the physical aftermath of major spinal surgery – making the 10km walk even more of a challenge.

Sam will be one of more than 3,000 people celebrating the hospice’s 10th anniversary of its Sparkle Night Walk on Saturday, June 28.

She said: “Ashgate is not just a place where people go to die. It’s where people who have cancer go to live well.

“I’m feeling really up for the experience, although it will be a difficult challenge for me because of the debilitating side effects I have due to my cancer.

“I am not used to being on my feet for a long time because I have a permanently bad back following 12-hour spinal surgery after my cancer spread.

“I can’t do very much and live a hermit lifestyle these days, so doing this challenge will push me to the very brink.”

Sam, a former civil servant who is now medically retired, says she “felt compelled” to take part in the event and give back to the hospice, especially with Ashgate facing significant funding challenges.

Only 31% of Ashgate’s funding comes from local health budgets, leaving a shortfall of £11 million that must be raised each year to keep its services running. Right now, the hospice can only afford to open 15 of its 21 inpatient beds.

Sam has already smashed her initial fundraising target of £150, with donations now approaching £550. Sam, who is profoundly deaf and relies on lipreading to communicate, plans to complete the walk solo, donning bunny ears and listening to music on her headphones.

She added: “I’m proud to be walking solo with the solidarity of all the other fundraisers. I’ll be wearing my bunny ears and with my headphones set to some lovely music.

“As someone who is profoundly deaf, this will be a deeply cathartic experience. I won’t have to lipread, which can often be exhausting.

“The hospice’s financial situation was one of the reasons I felt I had to do something. As more people are diagnosed with illnesses like cancer, the pressure on hospices like Ashgate is only going to grow.

“I’ll be pounding the streets of Chesterfield doing everything I can to get to the finish line – bring it on”

The hospice is calling on the local community to get involved too, not just by walking, but by volunteering. Less than 10% of places remain for the event and the hospice expects registrations to fill up soon.

Around 250 volunteers are needed to help the event run safely and smoothly, from marshalling to serving refreshments.

The 10km Sparkle Night Walk route will see walkers go down the A61 bypass, past the Crooked Spire and through the streets of Chesterfield – starting and ending at Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium.

To find out more about volunteering at Ashgate Hospice’s Sparkle Night Walk, email [email protected] or call 01246 567250. You can head to the hospice website here to sign up for the walk.

You can also make a donation to Sam’s JustGiving page here, to help fund hospice care in north Derbyshire.