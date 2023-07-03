An application by Karen Coupe, of Meadowview Stables, Newton Road, Tibshelf, has been rejected by Bolsover District Council on the grounds of the number of dogs being kept in such proximity to neighbouring residential occupiers and within buildings which offer no mitigation against the passage of sound.

The council’s planning authority said it would be harmful to the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers because of excessive barking associated with the keeping of 21 dogs.

Miss Coupe’s application covering sheds, kennels, pens and exercise area raised objections among villagers. Tibshelf Parish Council stated: “We would have some concern because of the number of kennels in close proximity to residential properties, with the potential for noise, smell and vermin.”

Karen Coupe has 21 greyhounds at her premises in Tibshelf (photo: illustrative purposes only, generic photo from Adobe Stock)

Michael Hayes, who lives on St Thomas Close, said: “Living close to the proposed kennels I can confirm that the noise nuisance is already present and worry that this may increase as the photos show a potential capacity for approximately 30 dogs. There is an unacceptable number of very large rats in evidence both walking along fence tops and bodies found in the garden due to the activities of my cat ratting. None of the fencing shown in the photos looks adequate and in some areas not even functional, particularly the all weather gallop area.”

In an email to the council, Miss Coupe stated that noise reduction screening could be erected and that one of the kennel blocks could be moved further away from the neighbours. She said that additional steps have been taken to monitor noise from the dogs and that any dog with a tendency to bark during the day is put in a kennel which largely eliminates barking.

Miss Coupe moved to the property, which includes a semi-detached bungalow, in 2006 and adapted the stables for six dogs that she brought with her. Since then, an isolation kennel, a further block of five kennels and one additional adjacent kennel have been added.

