Derbyshire woman nears end of 1,000 mile challenge for national park charity

A Matlock woman who set out on an epic 1,000-mile fundraising walk in August will reach her final destination today having already collected more than £7,000 for the Peak District National Park Foundation.

Jen Lowthrop, 38, who chairs the charity, has taken an estimated 1.5million steps across England’s ten national parks – averaging a half-marathon a day – accompanied in all weathers by her rescue dog Cookie.

Though she has been home in between adventures to recover from aches and pains and 12 falls, she will be able to put her feet up properly on Monday, October 30, when she arrives at Callow Hall, near Ashbourne, joined by friends, family and supporters.

She said: “There have been some pretty hairy moments, from being cornered by over thirty young cows to getting lost on the never-ending rainy moorlands. There's been blisters on blisters and I think I may have put ten years on my knees.

Jen Lowthrop and her dog Cookie have raised thousands of pounds for projects in the Peak District National Park.

“There have been tearful calls home wondering how I could take another step and other days why I wondered why I wasn't walking double the miles.”

Jen’s lowest moment was when Cookie’s paw was injured and her faithful companion needed to rest for a week, but there have been plenty of other moments to raise their spirits.

She said: “The highest point physically and emotionally was reaching the 930m summit of Scafell Pike in the Lake District on my own, clambering across giant boulders and up steep scree paths in thick cloud to be greeted with 360 degree views when I reached the top. For me, that’s what this walking thing is all about.”

Along the way, Jen has encountered many forms of generosity from the people and businesses who populate the national parks and make them a welcoming destination for visitors from around the world – and a deserving cause for her fundraising efforts – including sponsors Peak Cottages, Danner Boots and Unique Hideaways.

The pair have encountered many highs and lows along the way.

She said: “I have had so many people help me along the way. A challenge of this magnitude is far from a solo endeavour. It has taken a village to help me prepare, give me lifts to places, feed me, host me for the night, share advice and experience and keep me motivated on the tough days.

“My thank you list is long: the national park staff who have supported me, the accommodation providers who have given us a free place to stay, the random strangers who kept me company along the hike and even donated, the Peak District National Park Authority and Foundation staff and trustees – and my incredible family who have gone above and beyond, driving across the country to help. I could not have done it without them.

“And I have been blown away by the generous donations to my fundraiser. Every penny raised will go towards projects around accessibility and inclusivity in the park and to increase our Connect Fund grant pot to support grassroots community projects around connection to nature and sustainability.”

As well as the physical impact of the challenge, Jen has had plenty of time to reflect on the mental aspects of walking in nature, which might sometimes go unnoticed, especially for those who live in national parks.

Jen says the adventure has given her a renewed appreciation for the importance of national parks.

She said: “I have often been asked how this journey has changed me. I know I have loved it despite some incredibly hard parts and lots of tears. It only takes a beautiful view or the glint of sunshine through the trees to put a smile back on my face.

“Nature is honestly incredible, and my journey has made me want to learn more about how it works and how we can protect it.”

She added: “Life was too hectic before I stopped to walk. With two businesses, a blog, a chair role and many other things in my life, I didn’t stop, and had been precariously close to burnout for a while.

“When I return home, I am stepping back a notch and making sure I don’t get that close to burnout again. I want time to cook, to walk, to enjoy the changing seasons and time with family and friends. I’m also going to be spending the next couple of months sitting reflecting and writing about what I’ve learnt.”

After a well earned rest, Jen is already thinking about how to continue her work in support of public access to national parks and all that they offer.

She said: “I want to do more for our national parks, especially around access. I am so privileged to have grown up within the Peak District and it’s taken all this walking to make me realise how much it has made me the person I am today.

“I want more people, especially young people to experience the joys of connecting to nature, so we can grow the pioneers and custodians of the future.”

Jen has been sharing every stretch of her journey online via a blog and a tracking app provided by challenge sponsor Komoot.

She said: “Komoot has quite literally saved my bacon when lost on moorland, I just needed to follow the blue dot.”

There is still time to donate to Jen’s fundraising appeal, with every penny matched by outdoor gear brand Alpkit.

Jen said: “Huge thanks to my sponsors Alpkit and Komoot. I can't wait to see which projects from national parks across England receive the Alpkit funding.”

To make a donation, go to peakdistrict.enthuse.com/pf/a-walk-in-the-parks or visit awalkintheparks.co.uk for the full story of Jen’s journey.