The incident happened at 11.06am today (November 12) at Harlow Way in Ashbourne when her pet, Alan, was stolen.

Holly has issued an appeal for help to find Alan on Facebook earlier today and has reported the theft to police.

Footage from a doorbell camera which has been shared online shows a person wearing black clothes walking away with the pet.

Holly said: “He is very friendly. If anyone has seen his or knows anything, please contact me!”

Anyone who has seen Alan or has doorbell footage from the area from the time of the incident is asked to contact Holly on 07376788550 or via Facebook.

