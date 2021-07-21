Derbyshire woman gears up for charity skydive ahead of Ms Galaxy UK pageant final

Josie Jackson, from Clay Cross, was crowned Ms Derbyshire Galaxy earlier this year after a virtual competition which involved contestants submitting photos, achievements and background information.

Pitted against dozens of entrants from across the county, the 27-year-old came out on top securing her spot at the Ms Galaxy UK grand final this November.

She now hopes to use her title to raise money and awareness for The Christie cancer charity – and will be jumping out of a plane to do just that.

Josie Jackson Ms Derbyshire Galaxy pictured at The Prom Shop Clay Cross.

Josie, who is a PA for a financial advisor, said: “With this opportunity, and as Derbyshire is such a big area and it’s a place I’ve grown up in, I want to use my title for something meaningful for the sixth months that I've got it.

"I love fundraising – I did a gap year with a company called Project Trust, where I raised £5,200 to teach in Japan and I’ve climbed Snowdon – but I’ve never done a skydive before.

"Hopefully it’ll be an amazing day and I’ll be able to raise lots for the charity as it’s a really important cause to me because I’ve had quite a few family members suffer with cancer.

"I’m really excited. I love to fly and I love the adrenaline rush so anything that gets your blood pumping I’m happy to have a go at.”

Entering the Ms Galaxy competition was a first for Josie, who is aiming to raise £1,000 to help the charity redevelop its existing CT department at The Christie Hospital in Manchester.

She explained: “It started as just going for a makeover photoshoot at Flawless Photography and Makeover Studios in Manchester. I was actually visiting when one of the pageant girls was having her photos taken.

"It was amazing to see and such a confidence boost as I’ve always had self-esteem issues so I decided why not, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I’m actually now being sponsored by The Prom Shop, Clay Cross. To be shortlisted for the grand final is unbelievable and unreal.”

The skydive will take place at Langar Airfield in Nottingham on Wednesday, August 25.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/msderbyshiregalaxy.