Derbyshire woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by owls and loving family
Margaret Connock clocked up her century at Valley Lodge Care Home on Tuesday, March 4, and was inundated with some 200 birthday cards from her extended family, fellow residents and well-wishers including local schoolchildren.
Daughter Kay Wheeldon said: “Thank you to everyone who sent a card. She was very grateful and it made the day feel special. She can’t believe she’s 100, and said she certainly doesn’t feel it.”
Born and raised in Millerston, on the outskirts of Glasgow, and still a fiercely proud Scot, Margaret settled in Matlock a decade ago to be closer to the family she raised in a previous spell living in Derbyshire, first in Bakewell and then on Winster’s West Bank, where Margaret chaired the Women’s Institute for several years.
Margaret worked in the offices of shoe company Bayne & Duckett until marrying her hometown sweetheart soon after the Second World War.
She moved around with husband Kenneth’s career as a violinist and music teacher, which included a time at Thornbridge Hall when it was a college, then the University of Sheffield.
Along the way they had two children, Kay and Keith, who both live in Matlock today, and later four grand-children and two great-grandchildren.
The family home was always filled with music. Margaret was a keen choral singer and can carry a tune as well as ever.
Sarah Simmonite, activities coordinator at Valley Lodge, said: “Margaret loves to join us for Melody Mondays and the Valley Voices Choir we hold each week. She has an absolutely beautiful singing voice and will tell you off if you don't sing in the right key.”
With her stage days behind her, Margaret now appreciates a few more bars of rest, though she still likes to sit in on the home’s knitting circle and church services.
In her youngers days, she enjoyed rearing red setters and Dalmatians. Her room is decorated with photos of those treasured companions, and she is delighted any time a dog comes to visit the home.
She also had a beloved budgie called Billy, so as a bird-themed treat the home invited an owl experience in for the afternoon.
Sarah said: “She absolutely adored the owls when they flew by before to see us at Valley Lodge, so we have decided to organise a special experience just for Margaret to enjoy with her family and our other residents. We all warmly wish Margaret a very happy birthday.”
