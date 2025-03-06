Derbyshire woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by owls and loving family

A Matlock resident celebrated her 100th birthday this week and spent it happily in the embrace of her family, community and some feathery friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Connock clocked up her century at Valley Lodge Care Home on Tuesday, March 4, and was inundated with some 200 birthday cards from her extended family, fellow residents and well-wishers including local schoolchildren.

Daughter Kay Wheeldon said: “Thank you to everyone who sent a card. She was very grateful and it made the day feel special. She can’t believe she’s 100, and said she certainly doesn’t feel it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born and raised in Millerston, on the outskirts of Glasgow, and still a fiercely proud Scot, Margaret settled in Matlock a decade ago to be closer to the family she raised in a previous spell living in Derbyshire, first in Bakewell and then on Winster’s West Bank, where Margaret chaired the Women’s Institute for several years.

Valley Lodge care home Margaret Connock was delighted to receive congratulations from the King and Queen on her 100th birthday. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Margaret worked in the offices of shoe company Bayne & Duckett until marrying her hometown sweetheart soon after the Second World War.

She moved around with husband Kenneth’s career as a violinist and music teacher, which included a time at Thornbridge Hall when it was a college, then the University of Sheffield.

Along the way they had two children, Kay and Keith, who both live in Matlock today, and later four grand-children and two great-grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family home was always filled with music. Margaret was a keen choral singer and can carry a tune as well as ever.

Margaret spent the day with her children Keith Connock and Kay Wheeldon. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Sarah Simmonite, activities coordinator at Valley Lodge, said: “Margaret loves to join us for Melody Mondays and the Valley Voices Choir we hold each week. She has an absolutely beautiful singing voice and will tell you off if you don't sing in the right key.”

With her stage days behind her, Margaret now appreciates a few more bars of rest, though she still likes to sit in on the home’s knitting circle and church services.

In her youngers days, she enjoyed rearing red setters and Dalmatians. Her room is decorated with photos of those treasured companions, and she is delighted any time a dog comes to visit the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also had a beloved budgie called Billy, so as a bird-themed treat the home invited an owl experience in for the afternoon.

Sarah said: “She absolutely adored the owls when they flew by before to see us at Valley Lodge, so we have decided to organise a special experience just for Margaret to enjoy with her family and our other residents. We all warmly wish Margaret a very happy birthday.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.