Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trailblazer Lance Bombardier Abbie Robinson Wyss of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery is celebrating after passing her apprenticeship exams and is ready to get hands-on with hooves full time.

LBdr Robinson Wyss, aged 28 from Portland Street, Whitwell said: “I was just so focused on passing and put a lot of pressure on myself to do the best I could but to then realise I had made history by becoming the first female farrier in the British Army was mega, I don’t know if it’s sunk in yet, it’s surreal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I knew another woman a few years ago had joined but didn't finish doing the apprenticeship so when I got past the stage where she had I actually started thinking oh wow I could really do this and make history.

Lance Bombardier Abbie Robinson Wyss has made history by becoming the first female farrier in the British Army

"My family and friends were so chuffed and proud and it just seems strange now as I’m on a week’s leave and I’m so used to having my head in a book revising.”

As part of her job LBdr Robinson Wyss, who has been riding horses since the age of five, will be using her finely tuned skills to make and apply horse shoes.

Working in a hot forge that shoes 30 to 70 horses a week, the job is demanding and one that LBdr Robinson Wyss does alongside the unit’s other ceremonial duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LBdr Robinson Wyss joined the army at the age of 18 and has been heavily involved with horses during her career working as a rider and instructor before joining the forge in 2020 and training to become a farrier.

Lance Bombardier Abbie Robinson Wyss taken on the day she did the salute for the death of Queen Elizabeth II

After completing her three year apprenticeship LBdr Robinson Wyss is now planning to take on a further two year associate training course and potentially move on to a one year fellowship to hone her craft.

"It takes a lot of training and it’s so involved but this is my passion.”

Speaking about the challenge of being a woman in a heavily dominated world she added: “It’s a very physically and mentally challenging role, but The King’s Troop has a balanced mix of men and women so I don’t feel isolated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from making history in recent weeks LBdr Robinson Wyss, who is based in Woolwich, has enjoyed many highlights during her career including a fair few royal engagements.

Lance Bombardier Abbie Robinson Wyss competing at Chatsworth Country Show

She said: “Meeting Queen Elizabeth II was hard to top. I was fortunate enough to meet her a couple of times at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and I was also selected to meet her at The King’s Troop 70th Anniversary Salute. Her knowledge of horses was extremely impressive and it was always a privilege to perform in front of her.”

LBdr Robinson Wyss was also given the honour of making and shoeing horses chosen to pull Queen Elizabeth II coffin from Buckingham Palace at the funeral and for the Coronation of Charles III.