Derbyshire woman and her Belgian Shepherd heading to Crufts after win at agility competition hosted by The Kennel Club
Gemma Miles, 43, from Ilkeston with Sheeza Dark Deity (Nyx) were crowned winners of the semi-final hosted by The Kennel Club and sponsored by Agria, at The London International Horse Show at ExCeL London on Saturday, December 21. The judge this year was Leslie Osborne.
Proud handler Gemma said of her achievement with Nyx: “I am absolutely stunned and thrilled. Thank you to everyone who has helped us get here.”
Catherine Guiver, Head of Events at The Kennel Club, said: “Well done to all competing dogs and their handlers for showing great skill in the London Arena.
“Huge congratulations to both Gemma and Nyx, and we wish them the best of luck at Crufts 2025.”
The Crufts semi-final consisted of two rounds, a jumping round and an agility round. The top eight competing dogs and handlers who earned the highest combined score across both rounds have qualified for the final taking place at Crufts in March.
