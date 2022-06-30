Derbyshire woman, 28, who hopes to have hysterectomy due to endometriosis raises awareness of debilitating condition

Emma Sandy, from Duckmanton, is fundraising for Endometriosis UK by taking part in 'Walk for Endo'.

Starting on July 1, she will walk 8,000 steps a day in solidarity with endometriosis sufferers who have to wait an average of eight years to be diagnosed in the UK.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis last year – the most severe stage of the condition – and is currently waiting to see if she can have a hysterectomy.

Emma Sandy, who has endometriosis, is to walk 8,000 steps a day for Endometriosis UK

She said: “I'd suffered with bad periods from the age of 15 and never really thought anything of it, thought it was quite normal.

"At 19 I had my son and I had a very difficult pregnancy all the way through; endless amounts of problems, pre-eclampsia, it was really quite bad.

"I was told just after having my son that I could potentially put myself at risk by having any more children. At this point I’d not been diagnosed with anything.

"I kept going back and forth to my GP as I just didn’t feel right, explaining that I would get really bad back pain around the time of the month.

"It got to the point where, about three years ago, I was finding the back pain was staying with me all day, every day – I never got a break from it.

"I was struggling to walk and sit down. I was losing my hair, I had mood swings, and I was really tired all the time. I could sleep all day, be up all night, it really messes you up.”

Emma was eventually referred to a specialist at Sheffield’s Claremont Hospital where she underwent a laparoscopy – an operation performed in the abdomen or pelvis using small incisions with the aid of a camera – and was given her stage 4 diagnosis.

She described feeling a mixture of emotions at the time after having waited so long for an answer to her constant pain.

“I was happy that they’d found something because the whole time I was wondering if it was in my head,” Emma said.

"But I was also upset and disheartened they’d found endometriosis because there is no cure.

"What they did is they burnt it, I had an ablation, but over time it grows back so you have to have repeat surgeries every couple of years.

"In four months time they’re now considering giving me a hysterectomy which I’m happy about because my monthly period is the worst time for me – when I am due I have three weeks worth of pain so I only get a break one week a month.

"They can give you birth control, that’s supposed to help with the pain but that’s no good for me as I’ve already got a hormonal imbalance caused by endometriosis.

"I’m 28, have been with my partner 14 years and married nine… for me having a hysterectomy is a positive.

"But for other women who want children, as this can actually affect you conceiving, it’s not nice for them to say that the only real way to get rid of the pain is to go through surgery all the time.”

Emma has already smashed her fundraising target of £100 – and is now determined to raise even more money to help fund better treatment for the condition.

She added: “Endometriosis UK relies heavily on donations to support their work which consists of volunteer led support services including a helpline, web chat and face to face support groups, information provision, awareness raising as well as campaigning and lobbying for change and better treatment options.

"They have been an amazing help and a great support to me personally so this is close to my heart.”

To support Emma click here.