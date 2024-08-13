Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshirewine maker who manages the vineyard at Renishaw Hall has gone viral on social media - because of his resemblance to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Kieron Atkinson starred in a promotional video for a major wine company and comments poured in likening him to the star of the Mission Impossible film series.

Such was the reaction that Naked Wines made a second video with Kieron – now nicknamed Tom Booze – in which he features with clips of the lookalike celebrity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron, 46, said: “It’s good fun and there are worse people to be similar looking to. When Tom was filming the Mission Impossible films in Derbyshire, people would say to me on occasions that I looked like Tom a little bit. I wouldn’t ever say that I’ve set myself up to be a Tom Cruise impersonator – I’m a good half a foot taller!”

Kieron Atkinson (left) has gone viral on social media because of his resemblance to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Tenant farmer at Renishaw Hall where he took over the vineyard in 2011, Kieron is the founder of the English Wine Project and makes his award-winning wine at Darley Abbey. He said: “It’s a pretty big deal to get the wines into Naked Wines and it shows the quality that we’re producing.”

While Tom Cruise has played an action man in movies Kieron has experienced the real deal. He served 10 years with the Light Dragoons, touring to Iraq and Afghanistan.

He returned to university to do a degree in wine making, became a contract wine maker for three years and worked for Rothschild as their technical adviser before taking on the vineyard at Renishaw Hall.