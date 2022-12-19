Peregrines which have made their homes in the Peak District would be endangered by the loss of vital laws to protect wildlife (photo: John Hawkins/Surrey Hills Photography)

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust claims that the Retained EU Law Bill endangers more than a thousand laws which are in place to protect the environment. The charity says that the loss of key legislation could see:

*More sewage and other pollution harming rivers, coastlines, and human health;

*Precious places, such as the uplands of the Peak District and ancient woodlands put at risk of being damaged – and potentially destroyed – by development;

*Increased use of pesticides at a time when agriculture desperately needs to reduce its dependence on dangerous chemicals;

*The loss of vital laws that protect vulnerable wild animals including beavers, otters and bats, and precious plants such as Jacob’s Ladder.

Derbyshire is suffering from a nature and climate emergency, and the UK is already one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. More than 40% of species have declined in abundance and 15% are threatened with extinction.

Matt Buckler, head of wilder landscapes at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: “This bill is an attack on nature – that’s why we’ve called it the ‘Bulldozer Bill’ – because that is exactly what it’ll do. It could destroy laws that protect our most precious wild places and the species that depend on them. It would be appalling if a developer could apply to build on the uplands of the Peak District – and horrific if it was ok to shoot otters, a species that was nearly extinct so recently.

“It’s also an attack on people – which is why it’s opposed by the Trades Union Congress and the Institute of Directors, among many others, due to concerns for people’s health, safety and welfare. No matter what verbal assurances we receive from government, this Bill will give ministers sweeping powers to water-down or revoke laws. This process will remove democracy from the legislative process, allowing ministers to decide whether to scrap or save legislation behind closed doors, with no scrutiny from Parliament.”

“We are urging MPs in Derbyshire to bin the ‘Bulldozer Bill’ now – before it’s too late.”