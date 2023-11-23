Derbyshire Wildlife Trust responds as decision to fell trees in popular Chesterfield park criticised

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has commented on the decision to fell trees and shrubs in the Avenue Country Park in Chesterfield, following criticism.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under the advice of the Environment Agency, trees and shrubs within the park’s floodplain area are set to be felled to enhance the functionality of the reservoir. This is because trees along floodplains act as a drag on flood waters holding back water and preventing flooding actions.

After Derbyshire Wildlife Trust announced the plans following floods caused by Storm Babet last month, many residents criticised the decision on Derbyshire Times’ social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Croot said: “No no no. Plant more trees. Yet another bad decision. I expect there will be a perfectly plausible excuse for this too!”

Trees and shrubs in the Avenue Country Park floodplain area will be felled in a bid to reduce the impact of the floods in the future. (Photo: Google)

Jill Hancock commented: “It says it all on the Woodlands Trust website, the value of trees stopping flooding and erosion. So why are they supporting this?”

Tracey Joyce added: “Well that contradicts everything I was taught at school.”

Caroline Wraight said: “Trees absorb gallons of water daily how will cutting them down help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian Morton commented: “They would rather give planning permission to build houses in a flood plain, it makes no sense whatsoever.”

Chez Eyre added: “Surely leaving them there would help more with flooding?”

Following the criticism, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: “Planting trees is a natural flood management measure we use across our sites to help hold more water in the landscape and slow the flow across surfaces into rivers.

“In contrast, where there is a floodplain specifically designed to provide a natural space for water and rainfall to be retained in the event of a flood, like there is at The Avenue, slowing the flow of water with trees can actually hinder the purpose of the floodplain, which is to let water flow onto it and hold it back from further downstream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, our partners have advised that a small number of young trees be coppiced in this area and we are in the process of planning this work to improve flood management on the site.”