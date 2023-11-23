Derbyshire Wildlife Trust responds as decision to fell trees in popular Chesterfield park criticised
and live on Freeview channel 276
Under the advice of the Environment Agency, trees and shrubs within the park’s floodplain area are set to be felled to enhance the functionality of the reservoir. This is because trees along floodplains act as a drag on flood waters holding back water and preventing flooding actions.
After Derbyshire Wildlife Trust announced the plans following floods caused by Storm Babet last month, many residents criticised the decision on Derbyshire Times’ social media.
Jo Croot said: “No no no. Plant more trees. Yet another bad decision. I expect there will be a perfectly plausible excuse for this too!”
Jill Hancock commented: “It says it all on the Woodlands Trust website, the value of trees stopping flooding and erosion. So why are they supporting this?”
Tracey Joyce added: “Well that contradicts everything I was taught at school.”
Caroline Wraight said: “Trees absorb gallons of water daily how will cutting them down help.”
Julian Morton commented: “They would rather give planning permission to build houses in a flood plain, it makes no sense whatsoever.”
Chez Eyre added: “Surely leaving them there would help more with flooding?”
Following the criticism, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: “Planting trees is a natural flood management measure we use across our sites to help hold more water in the landscape and slow the flow across surfaces into rivers.
“In contrast, where there is a floodplain specifically designed to provide a natural space for water and rainfall to be retained in the event of a flood, like there is at The Avenue, slowing the flow of water with trees can actually hinder the purpose of the floodplain, which is to let water flow onto it and hold it back from further downstream.
“Therefore, our partners have advised that a small number of young trees be coppiced in this area and we are in the process of planning this work to improve flood management on the site.”
The notice of works has been placed in the park, but no time scale has been given so far about when the works will go ahead.