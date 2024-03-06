Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steve Griffiths, who lives in Winster, is urging others to join him on the charity’s High Peak Trail Walk in beautiful Peak District countryside on Sunday, March 17.

The fundraiser offers a route for all participants to enjoy. There is a 17-mile ramble and an 11-mile walk, starting in Cromford. Less experienced walkers or children can take part in a 3.5-mile stroll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve, 70, will be stepping out in memory of his wife Julie and in gratitude for the ‘exceptional care’ she received at the hospice’s Inpatient Unit after being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a rare type of lung cancer. Julie passed away in July 2019 just months after diagnosis; she was 59.

He said: “The hospice allowed Julie to spend her final moments in peace. The last thing I’d want was for her to have an unpleasant death; she’d suffered enough already.

“Ashgate gave her a very calming and peaceful end to her life and I’m enormously grateful for this. The hospice takes the stress away so you can focus on creating those final memories together.

“The team are always there and make everything as easy as possible for you. Whatever we needed was there, whenever we needed it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve, who will be tackling the 11-mile walk, has made a donation of £350 to the hospice as part of his fundraising for the event. He makes three donations to Ashgate every year and said: “This is done in memory of Julie and in support of all the fabulous work the hospice does for end of life care in the community.

“The last time I signed up was two years ago and I chatted with quite a few other walkers as lots of people took part – I’ll be remembering Julie along the way."“The walk will be great; the High Peak Trail has lovely views and is easy and relaxing to walk along. Joining me on the High Peak Trail Walk will mean Ashgate can be there for future families to experience the same warmth, care and respect that Julie received at the end of her life.”

The off-road walk is free from traffic and includes parking. Entry includes bus travel to the start line and walkers will head walk back towards the car park at Cromford Meadow.

James Branson, senior events fundraiser at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We’re really pleased to be returning to the Peak District for our High Peak Trail Walk as the event enters its fourth year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again there will be three different trails to choose from, so there promises to be something for everyone!

“We’re so happy to have Steve joining us on this occasion who will be walking in memory of his wife Julie.

“We hope you might think about coming to join him – not only will you get to enjoy the stunning Derbyshire countryside, but you’ll be helping us fund care for the families who need our support most.”

Entry costs depend on the distance of the chosen walk, but adults taking on the 17-mile route and the 11-mile route will pay £15 entry per person. Entry for children is £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, adults will pay £10 for the 3.5-mile walk, while children will pay £5 to enter. This includes a t-shirt, medal, coach transfer to your chosen starting point and refreshments along the route.