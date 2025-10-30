Derbyshire Wheels To Work vehicle loan scheme to close after 20 years
Launched over 20 years ago, Wheels to Work was one of the first schemes of its kind in the UK. By loaning mopeds and e-bikes and providing refurbished bicycles, it enabled people to reach work, training and education opportunities that would otherwise have been out of reach.
Over its lifetime, 1,336 people have used mopeds, 34 e-bikes, and 947 bicycles. opening the door to thousands of new opportunities and life-changing experiences.
The scheme’s community impact was especially evident during the Covid pandemic, when the team launched the Key Worker Project, providing 240 refurbished bicycles free of charge to key workers struggling to reach their workplaces.
Rural Action Derbyshire extends heartfelt thanks to Derbyshire County Council for their long-term support and funding, and to The National Lottery for enabling additional well-being-focused elements of the project.
“Wheels to Work has been a cornerstone of practical rural support,” said Emma Simpson, CEO of Rural Action Derbyshire. “It’s helped people gain independence, start new jobs, and take control of their futures.
"While it’s sad to see it end, we are incredibly proud of its legacy and will continue to seek new ways to tackle rural transport barriers.”