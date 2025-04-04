Derbyshire weather: 8 brilliant pictures of Chesterfield people enjoying the spring sunshine

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 17:18 BST
Chesterfield people have been making the most of the warm weather – as spring sunshine makes a welcome appearance.

Derbyshire Times’ photographer Brian Eyre captured these pictures of folk enjoying family time in Queen’s Park, as well as refreshing drinks in the sunshine at Junction Bar.

With sunny weather arriving this week across Derbyshire, residents will be hoping the warm spell continues into the weekend.

Tomorrow will bring a dry and fine day with plenty of sunshine once early cloud dissipates. It will be slightly cooler, with highs of 13°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Sunday will see temperatures creep up to 14°, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze currently being forecast.

Looking ahead to next week Monday and Tuesday will be largely dry with plenty of sunshine and just a few areas of cloud. Sunny weather and highs ranging between 15° and 16° are forecast.

Chesterfield is not currently forecast to see rain again until April 12 – when light rain showers and light winds are expected.

Gemma Ireson and Larna McNeill at the Junction bar.

1. Enjoying April's sunny weather

Gemma Ireson and Larna McNeill at the Junction bar. Photo: Brian Eyre

Amanda and Libby in the beer garden at the Junction bar.

2. Enjoying April's sunny weather

Amanda and Libby in the beer garden at the Junction bar. Photo: Brian Eyre

Alice and Edward Hampston in Queen's Park.

3. Enjoying April's sunny weather

Alice and Edward Hampston in Queen's Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Carmelina and Rosa in Queen's Park.

4. Enjoying April's sunny weather

Carmelina and Rosa in Queen's Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

