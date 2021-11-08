Derbyshire volunteers involved in major cave rescue in Brecon Beacons

The South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team said the man fell while caving in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday.

The man is understood to be unable to climb out of the cave because of the injuries he suffered in the fall.

The nature or severity of his injuries is unclear at this stage.

Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation is involved in a major operation in Wales.

A major operation – including volunteers from Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation – is currently under way to help free him.

Paul Taylor, a spokesperson for the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue team, said: “On Saturday, a male caver was undertaking a trip in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system and fell, resulting in some injuries that meant he could not exit under his own steam.

“A fellow caver notified the police and the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team initiated a response.

“This incident is ongoing and involves cave rescuers from teams across the UK.

“The response to the incident has continued during the night and we are moving the casualty towards the top entrance of the cave, which is located upon the mountain and will be the point of exit.”

Located inside a nature reserve, Ogof Ffynnon Ddu – meaning Cave of the Black Spring – was discovered in 1946 and is 300m deep at its lowest point, with its underground caverns stretching over 30 miles.