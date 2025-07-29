Derbyshire village's medical centre seeks planning consent to build an extension housing additional consulting rooms
A north Derbyshire surgery wants to expand its premises by building an extension.
Brimington Medical Centre on Foljambe Road, Brimington is seeking planning permission from Chesterfield Borough Council for the development which would house an additional four consulting rooms.
Four full-time jobs are proposed in the application. The centre currently has three full-time and 29 part-time employees.
The application states that the plan for the single storey extension would have no impact on biodiversity as the site is already stripped and has been since at least 2018.
