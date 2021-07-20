Russel and Angela Barker with their contribution to Palterton's Flower Pot Festival.
Derbyshire village's flower pot festival gets off to a bright start

Visitors to Palterton are having fun in the sun as they wander around the annual Flower Pot Festival.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:57 pm

The villagers have shown their imagination and inventiveness in sculptures ranging from a very hungry caterpillar to bright pink pigs.

Coun David Downes, cabinet member for leisure and tourism on North-East Derbyshire District Council, said: “The village has really come together and produced some wonderful creations from giraffes, farmyard scenes and even a waitress for people to enjoy and have their photograph taken with.

“The past eighteen months have not been easy for anyone, so we wanted to bring a smile to people’s faces and bring a bit of cheer to the local community. This is the second year we have staged it and we are hoping to build on its success and provide a much bigger event in 2022.”

The Flower Pot Festival runs until July 25, 2021.

1. Where's Peppa Pig?

These ingenious pig sculptures caught the eye of our photographer.

Photo: jason chadwick

2. Shoo the birds!

Keith and Sandra Dickinson with their scarecrow creation.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Very hungry caterpillar

One of the inventive flower pot sculptures that is adding colour to the festival.

Photo: jason chadwick

4. What ladybirds saw

Imaginative sculptures blaze a trail in Palterton Flower Pot Festival.

Photo: jason chadwick

