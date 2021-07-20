Derbyshire village's flower pot festival gets off to a bright start

Coun David Downes, cabinet member for leisure and tourism on North-East Derbyshire District Council, said: “The village has really come together and produced some wonderful creations from giraffes, farmyard scenes and even a waitress for people to enjoy and have their photograph taken with.

“The past eighteen months have not been easy for anyone, so we wanted to bring a smile to people’s faces and bring a bit of cheer to the local community. This is the second year we have staged it and we are hoping to build on its success and provide a much bigger event in 2022.”