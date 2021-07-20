Derbyshire village's flower pot festival gets off to a bright start
Visitors to Palterton are having fun in the sun as they wander around the annual Flower Pot Festival.
The villagers have shown their imagination and inventiveness in sculptures ranging from a very hungry caterpillar to bright pink pigs.
Coun David Downes, cabinet member for leisure and tourism on North-East Derbyshire District Council, said: “The village has really come together and produced some wonderful creations from giraffes, farmyard scenes and even a waitress for people to enjoy and have their photograph taken with.
“The past eighteen months have not been easy for anyone, so we wanted to bring a smile to people’s faces and bring a bit of cheer to the local community. This is the second year we have staged it and we are hoping to build on its success and provide a much bigger event in 2022.”
The Flower Pot Festival runs until July 25, 2021.