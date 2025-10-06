Derbyshire villagers lose battle to stop scheme for new apartments despite parking fears

Derbyshire villagers have lost their battle to prevent a former derelict club being converted into flats after they claimed the scheme will create a parking ‘nightmare’ on two already over-crowded streets.

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee deferred a decision to reconsider Simpatico Properties’ application to convert the vacant New Middle Club, on Welbeck Street, at the junction with Coronation Street, in Whitwell, into nine residential flats due to concerns about limited parking in the neighbourhood.

However, the planning committee approved the scheme during a meeting on October 1 after hearing how the applicant had agreed to extend the number of parking spaces at the site from 10 to 13 – just two short of a requested minimum of 15 from concerned Cllr Tom Munro.

Cllr Phil Smith told the meeting: “This building has been derelict for the last ten years and we look forward to the previous building being put back into use.

“The initial concern was about parking and I am pleased to hear that has been maximised.”

However, resident Dee Devine, of Coronation Street, who argued parking has become a ‘nightmare’, told the latest meeting there are 26 cars using her road and it only has enough space for 23 cars and there are still some properties that do not have vehicles at the moment.

Ms Devine said: “Due to vehicles parking outside the New Middle Club anyone leaving Coronation Street has to drive on the right hand side when approaching the junction.

“This is the same coming in from the left hand side from Welbeck Street. We have to turn a corner and practically come to a standstill before we commit to going up Coronation Street. I had a run-in with a bin lorry last week.”

She added the newly increased number of parking places at the scheme site means that parking is going to be ‘awfully tight’ for the residents and she does not think there will be enough space for cars to reverse out.

The council considered at least 12 letters with objections to the scheme raising concerns that the road in front of the club already has double yellow lines as does the lower part of Coronation Street which is narrow and there are already restricted access rights.

Other concerns included safety hazards with anyone parking close to the junction, and that larger vehicles and waste lorries already struggle for access to Coronation Street, and there are worries about how emergency vehicles will cope.

Residents pointed out that the area also has limited public transport with a bus operating in both directions only every half-an-hour and trains at the Robin Hood railway station are only available once every two hours so people need cars.

Karl Austin, who lives on Welbeck Street, told the meeting Coronation Street does not have adequate parking provision and Whitwell is not served well by any frequent public transport and most people will need to commute considerable distances for work and to do so they will need cars.

Cllr Tom Munro also previously raised concerns that there needs to be a minimum of 15 new parking spaces for the scheme because there is no provision for any more parking on Welbeck Street and Coronation Street and he also echoed the limited nature of public transport.

Whitwell Parish Council also submitted an objection to the scheme on the grounds of inadequate parking provision and the subsequent impact it will have upon residents.

But Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority argued it is unlikely a small shortfall in on-site parking provision would have a significant impact on the existing parking issues or congestion so that an objection to the scheme could be justified.

It also stated the scheme’s parking spaces may make manoeuvrability slightly more difficult but as the width of the spaces is wider than the minimum 2.4metres this would help vehicles to access the spaces.

Bolsover District Council’s environmental health team also raised no objections to the scheme subject to planning conditions with restricted construction times and an assessment for any potential contamination.

The district council’s Waste and Recycling Manager confirmed that the refuse department does not have a problem with the scheme’s new bin store but residents will need to place their bins on Coronation Street on collection days.

Amit Patel, of Simpatico Properties, previously stated the number of flats is necessary to make the scheme viable and that the site is ‘highly sustainable’ with access to services and the intention is to provide good quality accommodation for the community.

He told the latest meeting Simpatico Properties was pleased to include three new parking spaces and he argued the development would be ‘highly beneficial’ for residents because the former club had recently been broken into and damaged and it is in danger of becoming a source of anti-social behaviour unless it is redeveloped.

Cllr Rob Hiney-Saunders, who welcomed plans to bring the property back into use, said: “We have to accept there may be some issues. We are elected to make these decisions and it’s an uncomfortable decision but I cannot see how that building can have any other economic use.”

The planning committee voted to grant planning permission for the scheme with conditions including restricted construction times, the need for a biodiversity enhancement plan, and that none of the new homes shall be occupied until the access, parking and turning facilities have been provided.