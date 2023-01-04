Derbyshire village site next to toxic tip sold for development - with work on large housing estate set to start
A major village site next to a toxic tip has been sold for development – with plans for a large housing estate.
A application to build up to 180 homes on Stanley Street in Somercotes, was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate in 2020 after the developers took Amber Valley Borough Council to appeal.
The 17 acres site and has now been purchased by one of the UK’s leading housebuilders, Miller Homes.
A reserved matters application has been submitted with developers hoping to start work in the second half of the year on the two, three and four bed homes.
The borough council’s planning committee originally rejected the scheme, largely due to contamination fears from nearby historic toxic tips LS01 and LS41.
Inspector David Rose overturning the council’s refusal wrote: “I consider that the site investigation works undertaken on behalf of the appellant, and its detailed response to the objections raised, provide clear and credible evidence that this is an instance where conditions could be used to secure remedial or mitigation measures to ensure there is no risk of harm to future residents."
Approved homes at the site, which is separated from the LS01 landfill by a small stream, will have suspended floors and a range of other measures in an aim to reduce the risk from contamination.
Savills’ Nottingham Development Team acted for the landowner.
Ann Taylor, director of the agency team at Savills, stated: “All parties collaborated to ensure an efficient transaction which highlights the confidence we continue to see in the East Midlands land market. The sale of this site will ensure the delivery of much needed new and energy efficient housing stock in the area and over £1 Million of S106 contributions towards education, travel, play areas, sports and youth facilities in the immediate area.”
Tom Roberts, Land Director at Miller Homes, said: “We pride ourselves in carrying out extensive upfront due diligence, which on this occasion has enabled all parties to move forward to complete the sales process within the agreed timeline. We have now submitted our reserved matters application and anticipate starting on site in the second half of 2023 to deliver a mix of two, three and four bed homes, that will in part help address the housing shortage in the area.”