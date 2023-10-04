Derbyshire village pub undergoing six-figure renovation shares behind the scenes photos of work in progress
Customers eagerly awaiting the reopening of a Derbyshire village pub can have a first glimpse at what’s going on behind closed doors.
The Cat & Fiddle at Kirk Hallam, near Ilkeston is currently undergoing a six-figure renovation programme, details of which are a closely guarded secret.
But we’re sharing some photos with you to show the work in progress.
There’s not long to wait until the transformed pub will welcome back customers with a new menu. The Cat & Fiddle is due to reopen its doors in mid October.
