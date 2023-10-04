News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire village pub undergoing six-figure renovation shares behind the scenes photos of work in progress

Customers eagerly awaiting the reopening of a Derbyshire village pub can have a first glimpse at what’s going on behind closed doors.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST

The Cat & Fiddle at Kirk Hallam, near Ilkeston is currently undergoing a six-figure renovation programme, details of which are a closely guarded secret.

But we’re sharing some photos with you to show the work in progress.

There’s not long to wait until the transformed pub will welcome back customers with a new menu. The Cat & Fiddle is due to reopen its doors in mid October.

The Cat & FIddle at Kirk Hallam is expected to reopen in mid October following the extensive renovation programme.

1. Pub renovation

The Cat & FIddle at Kirk Hallam is expected to reopen in mid October following the extensive renovation programme.

Will this wood-effect decor on the chimney breast and walls either side be part of the pub's new look?

2. Pub renovation

Will this wood-effect decor on the chimney breast and walls either side be part of the pub's new look?

Builders at work in the Cat and Fiddle, Kirk Hallam.

3. Pub renovation

Builders at work in the Cat and Fiddle, Kirk Hallam.

New coat of paint for the pub where a six-figure sum of money has been splashed out on improving its interior and exterior.

4. Pub renovation

New coat of paint for the pub where a six-figure sum of money has been splashed out on improving its interior and exterior.

