Derbyshire village pub undergoing six-figure renovation shares behind the scenes photos of work in progress

Customers eagerly awaiting the reopening of a Derbyshire village pub can have a first glimpse at what’s going on behind closed doors.

The Cat & Fiddle at Kirk Hallam, near Ilkeston is currently undergoing a six-figure renovation programme, details of which are a closely guarded secret.

But we’re sharing some photos with you to show the work in progress.

There’s not long to wait until the transformed pub will welcome back customers with a new menu. The Cat & Fiddle is due to reopen its doors in mid October.

1 . Pub renovation The Cat & FIddle at Kirk Hallam is expected to reopen in mid October following the extensive renovation programme. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Pub renovation Will this wood-effect decor on the chimney breast and walls either side be part of the pub's new look? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Pub renovation Builders at work in the Cat and Fiddle, Kirk Hallam. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Pub renovation New coat of paint for the pub where a six-figure sum of money has been splashed out on improving its interior and exterior. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales