Derbyshire village pub to host hospice fundraiser fun day as landlady, 41, enters palliative care
Kate Walmsley, who grew up in Bonsall, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in February 2024, just weeks before her 40th birthday and six months after she took over the Three Stags Heads in Darley Bridge with her partner Andy.
Following emergency surgery, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and weeks of radiotherapy, Kate was given the devastating news that the cancer had spread to her stomach and liver and no further treatment was possible.
Throughout that experience, Kate and her whole family have been supported by Ashgate Hospice, and they now want to do all they can to ensure other Derbyshire residents can receive the same care in their darkest moments.
Hollie Fry, who works at the pub, said: “Over the past year, Ashgate Hospice has been a lifeline - from fetching her favourite pistachio ice cream to providing specialist care, emotional support, and comfort during the hardest days.
“With no further treatment options, Kate's now focused on living fully and giving back to the hospice that’s been there for her every step of the way.
“It’s both a personal and community effort to support a charity that so many local families rely on, and is a testament to the kind of person that Kate is, as even when she's in horrendous pain, her main concern is always making sure that everyone around her is doing okay.”
On Saturday, September 13, from 1.30pm, the pub will host a day of children's activities, grown-up games, food and drink stalls, and entertainment including live music such as local singer-songwriter Riley Marsh, fresh from a well-received set at YNot Festival, and the Darley Dale Brass Band.
Derwent Bowmen Archery Club, who practice in the field just behind the pub, are also running have-a-go archery sessions for £2.
Beginning at 3.30pm, there will be a charity auction and raffle with more than £2,500 worth of prizes donated by local and national businesses.
Among the lots up for grabs are luxury hampers and afternoon teas, a beekeeping experience, rare whisky, theatre tickets, a rum distillery tour and a Bayern Munich shirt signed by England captain Harry Kane, plus a very special lot that is currently a secret.
Every penny raised will go directly to Ashgate Hospice to fund open beds, specialist care, hospice-at-home services, holistic therapies and essential medication.
The charity receives less than a third of its annual budget from the NHS and so relies on goodwill and generosity of supporters to raise millions of pounds every year.
Kate’s younger sister Lydia said: “We, like many others, have witnessed first-hand just how incredible Ashgate is in supporting their patients and their loved ones.
“It’s a haven of love and safety during a truly tragic time, giving everyone involved a place of comfort.”
Raffle tickets are on sale now from the pub at just £2.50 each. Anyone wishing to support the event but unable to attend can go to donate.stripe.com/8x2bJ19NefSqaXN8JrgjC0q.
Darley Dale’s Indian restaurant Aroma Lounge will also be running a seven-day promotion from Saturday, where any order that quotes ‘Ashgate 2025’ will see ten per cent of the bill donated to the cause.
For more details, find the ‘Three Stags Heads Darley Bridge’ on Facebook, or email fundraising.threestags[at]gmail.com.
To learn more about the charity’s vital work, go to ashgatehospice.org.uk.