A north Derbyshire surgery has been given planning permission to build an extension housing four consulting rooms.

Brimington Medical Centre applied to Chesterfield Borough Council to build a single storey rear extension to match the width, eave, ridge height and materials of the existing building. The extension would be 8.4m long and include a toilet.

An unnamed resident raised concern that the additional number of people coming to the surgery would put further strain on the adjacent car park. They wrote: “This car park is already oversubscribed during the day and it is usually difficult or impossible for residents and visitors to the surgery to find spaces during working hours. Is it possible to look at reserving a large proportion of the car park for residents and also reserving a few spaces for the surgery that could be pre-booked to match appointments and free to use outside surgery hours? The other parking spaces in the area are also usually in full use during working hours so it is hard to see where extra traffic will be able to go unless mitigating steps are taken.

“With the extension backing on to my property, I am concerned about the extent to which the new property will allow staff and patients to look directly in to our garden. I would also like to explore the possibility of access from the rear of our property to the courtyard on the other side of the proposed extension.”

An officer’s report to the council said: “The submitted drawings state that the consulting room windows will be obscurely glazed. Subject to a condition that secures this and requires that any opening parts of the windows are more than 1.7m from the floor of the room in which the window is installed, this will ensure that there is no overlooking of neighbouring properties or their rear gardens.

“There is no off-street parking associated with the site. There is however, a public car park next to it and other parking availability within the wider area.”

