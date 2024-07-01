Six gardens will open to the public on July 13 and 14 as part of the Big Barlborough Festival.

Village organisations and churches have joined forces to create a new festival in north Derbyshire.

The first Big Barlborough Festival will take place from July 12 to 14 and will include stand-up comedy from Andy Kind in St James Church on the opening evening, a flower festival, an art exhibition at the Methodist Church, a free Brass on the Grass concert at Slayley Green on the Saturday night, a fun run on the Sunday and a fun afternoon for young people on the village green.

Green-fingered residents will welcome the public to six of Barlborough’s private outdoor spaces under the NGS Open Gardens scheme at which the sale of tea and cakes will boost the coffers of health charities. The following gardens will be open on both July 13 and 14, from 11.30am until 4.30pm – 19 West View, 90 Boughton Lane, Greystones Barn, Lindway, The Hollies, The Red Brick House. A combined entry ticket is £6, children free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junction Arts has been working with local people of all ages to create a banner celebrating Barlborough which will be displayed in St James Church throughout the festival.

The Rev Bryony Taylor, rector of Barlborough said: “These events have been taking place for a few years in the village but this year we’ve joined them all together to create a fantastic weekend for people who live in the local area to celebrate our community.”