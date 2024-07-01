Derbyshire village hosts new community festival with comedy, open gardens, free concert and children's activities
The first Big Barlborough Festival will take place from July 12 to 14 and will include stand-up comedy from Andy Kind in St James Church on the opening evening, a flower festival, an art exhibition at the Methodist Church, a free Brass on the Grass concert at Slayley Green on the Saturday night, a fun run on the Sunday and a fun afternoon for young people on the village green.
Green-fingered residents will welcome the public to six of Barlborough’s private outdoor spaces under the NGS Open Gardens scheme at which the sale of tea and cakes will boost the coffers of health charities. The following gardens will be open on both July 13 and 14, from 11.30am until 4.30pm – 19 West View, 90 Boughton Lane, Greystones Barn, Lindway, The Hollies, The Red Brick House. A combined entry ticket is £6, children free.
Junction Arts has been working with local people of all ages to create a banner celebrating Barlborough which will be displayed in St James Church throughout the festival.
The Rev Bryony Taylor, rector of Barlborough said: “These events have been taking place for a few years in the village but this year we’ve joined them all together to create a fantastic weekend for people who live in the local area to celebrate our community.”
Councillor Jane Haywood said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with local organisations to put on these events for the people of Barlborough and in particular to offer free activities for young people. Barlborough is a great place to live and we want to celebrate that.”
