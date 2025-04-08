Derbyshire village hall hosting free interactive Tudor exhibition

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:28 BST
How well do you know 16th-century life?

Hasland Village Hall is hosting an interactive Tudor exhibition to give you an insight into Tudor life.

It includes what the clothes were like, what activities they did, how medicine was practised, and what food they ate.

On Saturday, April 12 you can discover food and feasting 16th-century style and have a go at making some tasty Tudor gingerbread.

This is a free Tudor exhibition which is available on a drop-in basis, organised by Chesterfield Museum and is hosted by Chesterfield Borough Council.

This exhibition takes place over two weeks, with special entertainment featuring on certain days. Pictured is 'Meet a Tudor Surgeon' – which took place on Saturday 5th April.

1. Tudor Exhibition

This exhibition takes place over two weeks, with special entertainment featuring on certain days. Pictured is 'Meet a Tudor Surgeon' – which took place on Saturday 5th April. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Hasland Village Hall is hosting an interactive Tudor exhibition to give you an insight into Tudor life including what the clothes were like, what activities they did, how medicine was practised, and what food they ate.

2. Tudor Exhibition

Hasland Village Hall is hosting an interactive Tudor exhibition to give you an insight into Tudor life including what the clothes were like, what activities they did, how medicine was practised, and what food they ate. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Related topics:TudorDerbyshireChesterfield Borough Council
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice