Derbyshire village hall hosting free interactive Tudor exhibition

Hasland Village Hall is hosting an interactive Tudor exhibition to give you an insight into Tudor life.
It includes what the clothes were like, what activities they did, how medicine was practised, and what food they ate.
On Saturday, April 12 you can discover food and feasting 16th-century style and have a go at making some tasty Tudor gingerbread.
This is a free Tudor exhibition which is available on a drop-in basis, organised by Chesterfield Museum and is hosted by Chesterfield Borough Council.
