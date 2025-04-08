Derbyshire village hall hosting free interactive Tudor exhibition

Hasland Village Hall is hosting an interactive Tudor exhibition to give you an insight into Tudor life.

It includes what the clothes were like, what activities they did, how medicine was practised, and what food they ate.

On Saturday, April 12 you can discover food and feasting 16th-century style and have a go at making some tasty Tudor gingerbread.

This is a free Tudor exhibition which is available on a drop-in basis, organised by Chesterfield Museum and is hosted by Chesterfield Borough Council.

1 . Tudor Exhibition This exhibition takes place over two weeks, with special entertainment featuring on certain days. Pictured is 'Meet a Tudor Surgeon' – which took place on Saturday 5th April. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales