Derbyshire village cricket club fears long delays for much-needed new ground as part of 500 homes scheme

Chesterfield Borough Council planners have already conditionally approved outline planning permission for William Davis Ltd’s housing scheme off Dunston Road, in Chesterfield, with plans including an obligation to provide £887,000 of funding for a new cricket pitch and ground with facilities or to deliver this project for Cutthorpe Cricket Club, currently based on Main Road, at Cutthorpe, in Chesterfield.

A desperate Derbyshire village cricket club has complained that it could be many years before it receives a much-needed new ground and facilities valued at hundreds of thousands of pounds – after developers have been accused of pushing back plans for the facility as part of an approved housing scheme for up to 500 homes.

But the cricket club has revealed the developers are now planning to move the ground development to the final Stage 5 of the entire scheme deferring its delivery in direct contrast to the club’s claims of earlier assurances that it would not be left until last.

Cricket Club Trustee John McCollum said: “In the latest planning submission, the cricket facility has been quietly moved to Phase 5 — the final stage of the entire development, effectively deferring its delivery for many years.

Pictured Is A Plan For William Davis Ltd'S Housing Scheme And New Cutthorpe Cricket Club 'Pitch' And Ground, Off Dunston Road, Chesterfield, Courtesy Of Chesterfield Borough Council

“This is in direct contrast to earlier assurances that the ‘pitch’ would not be left until last. They have told me that they have done this because they want to dump the spoil from the five phases onto the site of the cricket ground.”

The council is currently due to consider and decide upon other matters as part of a Framework Masterplan including the reinstatement of the former cricket ‘pitch’ and associated facilities with vehicular access as well as other site access, a planned centre for a takeaway, a pub or restaurant, as well as a primary school, drainage infrastructure, landscaping, open space, and cycling and walking links.

But Derbyshire Premier League’s Cutthorpe Cricket Club – which boasts five Saturday sides, a full women’s section with a side in the East Midlands Women’s Cricket League Premier division and junior and girls teams – claims plans for the cricket facilities are to be hugely delayed after it had been promised a new ground as part of the housing development at Dunston, with assurances this would not happen as the final part of the entire development.

Derbyshire County Council has paved the way for the development after it raised no objections to the overall scheme and it has stated that the latest considerations would not create an unacceptable impact on highway safety or have a severe impact on congestion and that there are no justifiable grounds on which any objection could be maintained.

Mr McCollum, who pointed out that the club has been a cornerstone of community sport for decades, said: “The land allocation and associated planning permission clearly included a cricket ‘pitch’ and supporting facilities welcomed by the club and wider community as a vital expansion to meet spiralling demand — especially from juniors, women, and girls.”

Concerning the feared delays, he added: “The impact on the club and the community it serves is profound. We now run multiple junior teams, a thriving women and girls section and provide access to sport for children and young people from a wide range of backgrounds including those who are vulnerable or at risk of exclusion.

“Demand has never been higher but space is severely limited. We’re regularly forced to turn to pitches outside the borough, in poor condition, simply to get fixtures played. The damage this does to young players’ safety, technique, and sense of identity with their home club cannot be overstated.

“We have children who’ve come through our ranks to now represent the Derbyshire Women’s County side who are unable to play basic cricket shots on the under-prepared, dangerous surfaces we’ve had to use — then [be] expected to perform at professional venues the next weekend.”

The new cricket ‘pitch’, ground and facilities are part of the developer’s Section 106 financial contributions towards the area’s infrastructure and include funding and or the delivery of a ‘pitch’, an outfield ground, a two-team pavilion with umpire changing facilities and social space and associated infrastructure such as a car park, pavements and drainage with access and service connections to the edge of the site including gas, electricity, water and broadband.

Mr McCollum said: “The cricket ground at Dunston was meant to be part of the solution — a community-focused, inclusive space to grow the game and ensure no young person in Chesterfield misses out on the life-changing power of sport. Instead, it’s at risk of becoming an afterthought.”

He added that the club is calling on the developer and Chesterfield Borough Council to work together to bring forward the delivery of the cricket facility before ‘opportunity and young talent is lost’.

One member of the public, who described themselves as a player-parent and club sponsor, stated: “Cutthorpe Cricket Club is a well-established, inclusive and community-focused club and offers cricket to all ages, genders and vulnerable children.

“The sport is becoming increasingly popular and the club is experiencing a huge growth from the younger end of the scale. The existing facilities are under pressure to accommodate increasing demand.”

They added that the delivery or promise of this additional ground will accommodate the club’s growth and it is also crucial for the broader community including the future residents of the Dunston development.

Cutthorpe Cricket Club is run voluntarily by players, parents and committees, according to the member of the public, who added that it is ‘a credit and sets a footprint for other similar community organisations’.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesperson said: “The provision of new facilities for the cricket club is required through the Section 106 agreement with the developer.

“The phasing of the development will be considered as part of the current reserved matters application. When deciding this application, the views of all parties will be taken into account.”

The overall housing scheme was granted conditional outline planning permission in July, 2023, despite a significant number of objections including a petition with 733 signatures calling for it to be stopped due to the loss of agricultural land.

Concerns were also raised by Dunston Grange Action Group over a feared increase in traffic on the narrow Dunston Road.

Both the applicant William Davis Ltd and the development consultant Pegasus Planning Group, representing the applicant as their agent, have been contacted about the cricket club’s concerns but as of yet they have not commented on the matter.