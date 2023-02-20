The carnival was once one of the annual highlights in the village social calendar but pandemic restrictions and lingering uncertainty have kept the celebrations on ice since 2019.

That enforced absence may give the carnival fresh energy when it returns on Saturday, July 22, with a procession, live music, karaoke, hot food and heaps of other fun.

Kerry Wagstaffe, a member of the carnival committee, said: “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a carnival and a group of us got together and thought it would be great to get it going again.

Brassington carnival Committee members Tim Pope, left, and Darren Rippon, right, with Longcliffe Group managing director Paul Boustead.

“There’s a lot of hard work that goes into organising a carnival and we started planning this year’s event in 2022. We have a great team on the committee who give up a lot of time to plan it and arrange fundraising.”

The committee has been hard at work for several months to try and cover the costs of staging the event, with lots of support from businesses including the the Olde Gate Inne and the Miners Arms.

The campaign recently received another welcome boost in the shape of a donation from Longcliffe Quarries Ltd, the aggregates company based just up the road.

Kerry said: “We can’t do this event without help from local businesses and the local community. We are very grateful to Longcliffe who donated £500 towards the public liability insurance and the band who will be playing in the afternoon.”

Longcliffe managing director Paul Boustead added: “It was great to hear that the Brassington carnival was coming back. We are really pleased to be able to support this fun local event and celebrate the Carnival’s return.

“We look forward to hearing how the plans develop and wish the organisers good luck with the weather on the day.”

The carnival committee is also making plans for another summer event, a part at the recreation ground on Sunday, May 7, to mark King Charles’ coronation – an occasion which will see the coronation of the carnival royalty.