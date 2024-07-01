Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of a celebration to mark a veteran’s 104th birthday are counting on kind-hearted people to rally to a birthday card appeal.

Maurice Baldwin, a resident at Kiburn Care Home in Belper, is set to celebrate his remarkable birthday on July 25.

Staff at the home have launched an appeal for 104 birthday cards to make Maurice’s big day extra special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maurice, who can remember D-Day, has spent more than a century witnessing extraordinary changes. He married Joan in 1940 and together they built a loving family, including five children, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Sadly, Maurice and Joan lost one of their children at the age of 56.

D-Day veteran Maurice Baldwin will turn 104 on July 25 and care home staff are appealing for people to send in birthday cards as they want to give him a card for each year of his life.

Amy Weston, home manager at Kiburn Care Home, said: "Maurice is an inspiration to us all. His life story is a testament to enduring love and family values. We're excited to celebrate his 104th birthday and would love for the community to join us in making it special by sending him birthday cards. Receiving 104 cards would be a wonderful way to honour his incredible journey."