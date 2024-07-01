Derbyshire veteran's 104th birthday spurs care home appeal for cards

By Gay Bolton
Published 26th Jun 2024, 16:53 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 10:53 BST
Organisers of a celebration to mark a veteran’s 104th birthday are counting on kind-hearted people to rally to a birthday card appeal.

Maurice Baldwin, a resident at Kiburn Care Home in Belper, is set to celebrate his remarkable birthday on July 25.

Staff at the home have launched an appeal for 104 birthday cards to make Maurice’s big day extra special.

Maurice, who can remember D-Day, has spent more than a century witnessing extraordinary changes. He married Joan in 1940 and together they built a loving family, including five children, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Sadly, Maurice and Joan lost one of their children at the age of 56.

D-Day veteran Maurice Baldwin will turn 104 on July 25 and care home staff are appealing for people to send in birthday cards as they want to give him a card for each year of his life.

Amy Weston, home manager at Kiburn Care Home, said: "Maurice is an inspiration to us all. His life story is a testament to enduring love and family values. We're excited to celebrate his 104th birthday and would love for the community to join us in making it special by sending him birthday cards. Receiving 104 cards would be a wonderful way to honour his incredible journey."

Cards can be sent to: Kilburn Care Home, Dale Park Avenue, Kilburn, Belper DE46 0NR.

