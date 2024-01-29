Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ken Harrison, from Matlock, was presented with the Nuclear Test Medal by Mrs. Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire at Shirland Golf & Country Club.

Over 80 people attended a surprise luncheon held at Shirland Golf & Country Club, including family, friends and senior members of the Royal Engineers Association to celebrate the award

One of the Founding Members of Shirland Golf & Country Club and local Derbyshire resident, Ken Harrison was in the Royal Engineers and is a survivor of Operation Grapple, the testing of the British atomic and hydrogen bombs on Christmas Island in the late 1950s. Ken was a witness to all five of the tests conducted. The survivors of the Christmas Island tests have now been recognised by the Government and awarded the prestigious Nuclear Test Medal.

The event was organised in collaboration with Javid Asghar, Manager of The Hay Hotel in Shirland, Honor Hancock Managing Director at Shirland Golf & Country Club and Dave McDonnell, WO2 (SSM) Royal Engineers (Retd). When Ken received his medal by Royal Mail in a jiffy bag, the trio decided to host a surprise luncheon for Ken to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Ken said: “I am filled with both gratitude and joy and want to express my sincerest thanks for this wonderful surprise. I want to acknowledge everyone who has come along today, including my daughter, Hannah, Javid, Dave and Honor, which has meant the world to me”.

Dave McDonnell, WO2 (SSM) Royal Engineers (Retd) said: “It was wonderful to have had the opportunity to have Ken’s medal awarded to him in a manner befitting his contribution to this Nations security and I would encourage Associations across all three Services to seek out those remaining Veterans, both Military and Civilian and consider doing the same.”

