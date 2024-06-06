Derbyshire veteran 98, meets King Charles and Queen Camilla while visiting Normandy to mark D-Day 80th anniversary
The 98-year-old, from Bakewell, travelled to Normandy via ship today to mark the 80th anniversary of the operation. He was pictured meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla.
D-Day veterans were left in tears as the memories came flooding back while they were honoured for their service by world leaders and royals.
Soldiers who took part in the Normandy landings 80 years ago remembered their fallen comrades and were given standing ovations at a series of touching commemorative events in northern France.
On D-Day, Mr Keir was part of the crew ferrying US troops onto Utah beach. He was 20 days off 19-years-old when he was drafted into battle.
Mr Keir, who still sells poppies every year, was awarded the National Order of the Légion d’honneur for his efforts in the war.
