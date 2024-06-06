Derbyshire veteran 98, meets King Charles and Queen Camilla while visiting Normandy to mark D-Day 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment D-Day veteran Albert Keir met the Queen.

The 98-year-old, from Bakewell, travelled to Normandy via ship today to mark the 80th anniversary of the operation. He was pictured meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla.

D-Day veterans were left in tears as the memories came flooding back while they were honoured for their service by world leaders and royals.

Soldiers who took part in the Normandy landings 80 years ago remembered their fallen comrades and were given standing ovations at a series of touching commemorative events in northern France.

Queen Camilla speaks to Royal Navy D-Day veteran Albert Keir, 98, following the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024 in Ver-Sur-Mer, France. Normandy is hosting various events across significant sites such as Pegasus Bridge, Sainte-Mère-Église, and Pointe du Hoc, to officially commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that took place on June 6, 1944. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - Pool/Getty Images)

On D-Day, Mr Keir was part of the crew ferrying US troops onto Utah beach. He was 20 days off 19-years-old when he was drafted into battle.