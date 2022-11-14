News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire veteran, 97, is guest of honour as council marks Remembrance Day

A 97-year-old veteran was the special guest at a Remembrance Day service held by Derbyshire County Council at its headquarters at in Matlock.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Royal Navy and D-Day veteran Albert Keir, from Bakewell, was the guest of honour, accompanied by military veteran Andy Howard, who is the Chairman of the Bakewell and District branch of the Royal British Legion.

The ceremony saw a number of wreaths laid by the memorial inside County Hall after a two-minute silence was observed. Wreaths were laid by HM Lord Lieutenant Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, High Sheriff of Derbyshire Michael Copestake, County Council Civic Chairman Councillor David Wilson, Council leader Councillor Barry Lewis on behalf of the Conservative Group, Councillor Christine Dale on behalf of the Labour Group and Councillor Ed Fordham, leader of the Liberal Democrats Group, who also laid a purple wreath to honour animals that served in war and conflict.

Also laying wreaths were county council executive director Joe O’Sullivan, Sally Renshaw on behalf of the GMB, Jeanette Lloyd on behalf of Unison and Robin Smith on behalf of Unite.

Council Leader Cllr Barry Lewis (left) met guest of honour Royal Navy and D-Day veteran Albert Keir, 97, before the service, accompanied by Cllr Alasdair Sutton and military veteran Andy Howard (right).

Mr Keir who read Ode – For the Fallen at the ceremony, was awarded the National Order of the Légion d’honneur for his efforts in the war and still sells poppies every year.

During the service, the names of fallen council officers were read out by Council Civic Chairman Councillor David Wilson.

Pictured on the steps of County Hall before the service are: Front row: HM Lord-Lieutenant Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, war veteran Albert Keir, High Sheriff of Derbyshire Michael Copestake and Council Civic Chairman Councillor David Wilson. Middle row: Jeanette Lloyd (Unison), Councillor Christine Dale (DCC Labour Group), Council leader Councillor Barry Lewis (DCC Conservative Group), Councillor Ed Fordham (DCC Liberal Democrat Group). Second middle row: Charlotte Allen, Sally Renshaw (GMB), military veteran and Chairman of the Bakewell and District Royal British Legion Andy Howard, bugle player Izzy Jepson and DCC executive director Joe O’Sullivan. Back row: DCC officer Steve Johnson, Robin Smith (Unite) and county councillor Alasdair Sutton.
