Derbyshire twin sisters celebrate 95th birthday with party at Peak District home

There was plenty to celebrate as twin sisters celebrated their 95th birthday.

Vera Dawson are Dora Priestly both live at MHA Moorland House, Hathersage and celebrated their birthday with a party, which was attended by family and friends.

The home, which provides residential care for 48 residents, was decked out and arranged refreshments including tea, coffee and cupcakes.

Vera and Dora were born on March 11, 1930 at Marston Farm in Hope. Vera married Bernard Dawson, and they have two children, Christine and Paul.

Dora married Ron Priestley, and they have five children, David, Ann, Glenn, Jill and Mark.

Growing up Dora and Vera helped on the dairy farm and would help their dad with the daily milk round.

They went to Castleton School and were in the Castleton Garland until they were 14.

They were also in the Girls Friendly Society and during the war – putting on shows in the local villages to raise money for the forces, which is something they still have fond memories of today.

Dora continued farming with Ron and their family at Fields Farm, Castleton.

Vera went on to work at Earles cement works on the bagging section and local pubs in Castleton.

Speaking after the party, Christine, Vera's daughter said: “It was great for my mum and aunt to see their family and friends and have a good catch up.

“The home had done really well with the arrangements, the room was decked up with banners and balloons and we all had a really good time.

“The two really enjoyed the day, some of the residents popped in throughout and it really was wonderful.”

Shirely Reece-Johnson, home manager added: “It's very rare to have a twin birthday party and it's something we are all very proud of here at MHA Moorland House.

“There was a lovely party atmosphere throughout the home on the day and Vera and Dora were really happy.

“There were more than 20 family members who came to see Vera and Dora and we got some great feedback from both sets of family members.”