Derbyshire trombone-loving grandfather is the world’s longest-serving brass band player – aged 95

Tom Street has played his beloved trombone for Heage Silver Band for 82 years and 332 days – making him a world record breaker. He joined the brass band when he was 13 in 1940 – when Winston Churchill was Prime Minister - along with his five brothers.

Incredibly, his playing career has spanned nine decades and he has no plans to hang up his trusty trombone any time soon. The great-grandfather still turns out for band practice twice a week and performs throughout the year around Derbyshire.

He is also passing his musical talent onto the next generation with his grandson Louis, 21, who plays the cornet. This week Tom was presented with a certificate from Guinness World Records confirming his place in the history books.

Tom Street (95) of Derbyshire has been awarded a Guinness World Record for the longest serving member of a brass band.

Tom, a retired builder who lives in the Derbyshire village with his wife-of-66 years, Peggy, 90, said: “Playing brass band music is an absolute joy. I was given my first trombone when I was five and I joined the silver band when I was 14 so music has been with me all my life.

"My father Francis was in the band but when he died in 1932 my brothers joined and when I was old enough I did too and I haven't looked back."

Tom has played at countless Remembrance Day services and memorably performed to celebrate the Queen's Coronation on June 2, 1953.

He recalled: "I just remember it rained all day and it was cold and we had to play all around the villages, stopping at various places and then moving on. Even though it was cold and wet and we could barely feel our fingers, we all played our best and it was a wonderful occasion to be a part of."

Tom Street in grey jacket in 1990.

Tom, who has been made musical director, will be conducting Heage Silver Band, to mark King Charles' Coronation on May 8.

He was officially recognised as a world record holder after his grandson Louis, 21, applied to Guinness last year – beating the previous record of 65 years.