The woolly wonder in the window of Toy Stories children’s toy and book shop, in Crown Square, was created by a ‘knit-and-natter’ group in Ashover.

When the tree is dismantled in the New Year, all of the hats will be distributed to homeless people or those at-risk of becoming homeless.

Kelstedge retiree Lynn Chivers, a member of the group for the past five years, said: “I was inspired when I saw a photograph of a Christmas Tree of Hats made by members of a Women's Institute in Lincolnshire. They had displayed it in a festival of Christmas trees in their local church, and donated the hats to local homeless people after the event.

The window of ToyStories, in Matlock's Crown Square, has been given a festive makeover for a very good cause.

“I brought the idea to the Ashover group in January and we agreed to work during the year to make hats for our own tree.”

The group has around 22 members and meets every Monday, 10am to noon, in the Bassett Rooms in Ashover, to share their knitting and crochet skills and helping each other to learn new techniques.

Lynn said: “We have grown into a supportive, caring community, making blankets, hats, garments and toys for a variety of charities in both the UK and across the world over the last six years. We enjoy a chat and some refreshment while crafting, and welcome new members. Some come every week and others sit at home and send us pieces to knit together.

“Most weeks this year, more hats have been added to the collection, hand made by men and women from the group and their friends and families. On average a hat takes a minimum of an evening's work, and we have made over 100.”

The tree has been catching the eye of many passers-by in the town centre.

The tree has been placed in Toy Stories window by the shop’s manager, Lynn’s daughter Megan, as part of a festive scene which also features animal toys peering out from among the hats.

Customers and passers-by are being invited to pay 50p to guess the exact number of hats used in the display, with one lucky winner to receive a free gift from the Toy Stories shelves.

Lynn said: “The reaction has been fantastic. If you stand in the shop you see people walk by and then come back to look at it. It’s making a lot of people smile, and many come in to say how good it looks.

“A big thank you must go to everyone involved in making the hats, and the owners of Toy Stories for letting us do it.”

The money raised will be split between Pathways, Hope House Chesterfield and other local charities who will be receiving some of the hats to distribute.

So far the group has not identified any homelessness organisation working in Matlock itself, but if any want to get involved they can visit the shop to find out more.

For more details on the knit and natter group, see facebook.com/ashoverknitnatter.

