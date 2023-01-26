Derbyshire towns set for new high-speed internet after £7.5 million project

FullFibre’s Fibre Heroes have invested over £7.5million to bring an ultrafast full fibre network to two new Derbyshire towns, with services now live. This long-anticipated upgrade to the current network means that residents in Bakewell and Matlock will now have access to 100% fibre optic ultrafast internet.

This is in addition to other towns already announced as live, including Holmewood, North Wingfield, Grassmoor and South Alfreton.

The new ultrafast services will provide more dependable internet connections, with 1Gbps download speeds that are 20 times faster than the national average.

Six towns across Derbyshire will see their internet speeds improve.

Now, homes and businesses in these six Derbyshire towns can access Fibre Heroes services through their multiple internet providers.

CSO of Fibre Heroes, James Warner, said: “We are thrilled to be rolling out our wholesale-only fibre network across Derbyshire and adding to the four towns we are already live and building in.

“The internet is an integral part of daily life, and it has a real impact on how communities operate and the way we live our lives. Everyone has the right to the best internet connection possible, and we can’t wait to serve that through our partner community to local residents”.

Local business and residents in Bakewell and Matlock can access these new services through any broadband provider active in these areas, including Air Broadband, BeFibre, IDNet, Gigabit Networks, Link Broadband, Merula, OctaPlus, Redline, Squirrel, and ZYBRE.