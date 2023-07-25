Derbyshire town's police station facing demolition under new-build plan
Plans have been approved to replace an old police station building in a north Derbyshire town.
The application for 36-38 Delves Road, Killamarsh involves demolishing the existing premises and erecting a new building on the site.
North East Derbyshire District Council, which passed the plan, learned that the current facility is no longer fit for purpose to deliver a modern policing service as the station was formed from a pair of converted former police houses. The building is now in need of significant refurbishment but even refurbished would be spatially inefficient.