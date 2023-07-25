News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Derbyshire town's police station facing demolition under new-build plan

Plans have been approved to replace an old police station building in a north Derbyshire town.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 20:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 20:52 BST

The application for 36-38 Delves Road, Killamarsh involves demolishing the existing premises and erecting a new building on the site.

North East Derbyshire District Council, which passed the plan, learned that the current facility is no longer fit for purpose to deliver a modern policing service as the station was formed from a pair of converted former police houses. The building is now in need of significant refurbishment but even refurbished would be spatially inefficient.

Related topics:Derbyshire