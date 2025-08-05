Derbyshire town’s new library building takes shape under £25.2m regeneration scheme

Staveley residents are set to benefit from a new library and offices as work on a multi-million pound regeneration scheme’s town centre landmark building is starting to take shape.

The new two-storey Pavilion building on Market Place, in Staveley, is part of the Staveley 21 Project which also includes a Market Square Refurbishment plan under the Government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal regeneration scheme for the town overseen by Chesterfield Borough Council and the Staveley Town Board.

Chesterfield Borough Council Leader Cllr Tricia Gilby, who is also the Vice Chairperson of Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “This project is really starting to come together, and you can get a feel for how the completed square will look once complete. This is a transformational project which will help encourage more people to visit the town centre and support both existing and new businesses.”

Cllr Gilby added that the project’s different elements will help to make the area more attractive, safe and welcoming including improved signage, CCTV and lighting and work is underway with businesses and traders to try and minimise disruption and to ensure they can continue trading before it is hoped they will benefit from the completion of the project.

Staveley Town Deal'S Staveley 21 Project Pavilion Building Work Gets Underway, Taken By Bbc Ldr Jon Cooper

Work on The Staveley 21 Project including the Pavilion, which will be near Markham Hall, Tilly’s Tavern and opposite the Healthy Living Centre, got underway after the project was backed with just over £6m of funding as part of the overall Government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal programme.

The Staveley 21 Project, funded through the Staveley Town Deal, started on site last November with demolition of a market store and toilet block building and the town centre regeneration works are expected to be completed by Christmas this year, according to the borough council.

Staveley Town Deal Board Chairperson Ivan Fomin said: “This is a key project within the Town Deal programme, and it is fantastic to see works progressing so quickly. It will make a huge difference to Staveley and I can’t wait to see the project complete later this year.”

Plans to install windows on the Pavilion building will be followed by cladding work in a traditional red-brick style in keeping with the town centre.

Staveley Town Deal'S Staveley 21 Project Pavilion Building Takes Shape, Taken By Bbc Ldr Jon Cooper.

Derbyshire County Council’s Staveley Library service, currently on Hall Lane, on the edge of the town centre, will be transferred into the Pavilion building’s downstairs area and the building’s upstairs area will be fitted out as office space.

The county council has stated the library will continue to operate from its existing building on Hall Lane for the time being and it will consider future options for the property as plans get underway to move the service to its new location where it is expected to reopen by April, 2026.

In the meantime, work is also ongoing in the Market Place’s wider square with paving along with plans for a play area to be installed in September once groundworks are completed.

Designs for the play equipment have been developed with Staveley Junior School pupils and Coralie Turpin has been appointed through the Animate Chesterfield public art project to work with the community to develop a piece of artwork that will celebrate Staveley’s heritage with designs to be incorporated into the paving.

Staveley Town Deal Staveley 21 Project Pavilion Building Takes Shape, Taken By Ldr Jon Cooper.

Tom Sewell, regional director at Stepnell, which is delivering the town centre works, said: “We’re continuing to make strong progress across all areas of the Staveley 21 Project with our focus firmly on completing the Pavilion building to a high standard, ready for completion before the end of the year.”

It is hoped that the Pavilion will draw people into the market square despite some concerns that it might block off the Market Place area.

The Pavilion will be part of a multi-million pound package of planned improvements to Staveley town centre including plans to rejuvenate the High Street with a shop front improvement scheme and new paving and a public realm.

Overall plans also feature a better Market Place design, an improved passive offer area with open space for events and gatherings, and making the area Wifi enabled with further shop improvements.

New paving, lighting, street furniture and planting is also planned to help create an enhanced atmosphere while new signage is expected to help connect the town centre with Staveley’s other visitor attractions including the Chesterfield Canal and Staveley Hall.

Other improvements under the Staveley Town Deal include High Street and Market Place upgrades, new shop fronts, a mixed-use Staveley Town Basin centre, near Hall Lane, and the Derbyshire Rail Industry Innovation Vehicle centre near Barrowhill Roundhouse.